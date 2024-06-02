Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Rafah and Gaza city

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israel attacked Gaza’s southern city of Rafah and elsewhere in the enclave on Sunday morning as the war entered its 240th day, with more than 36,300 Palestinians killed since October.

Several people were killed and wounded in shelling on the vicinity of Gaza city's university college in Al Sabra neighbourhood, the official Wafa news agency reported.

Shelling was also reported in Al Zeitoun, where homes in the Old City and the eastern neighbourhood of Al Daraj were hit.

Several people were wounded and homes destroyed in Rafah’s Al Brazil neighbourhood, while artillery shelling struck western parts of the city, Wafa added.

It did not give an exact death toll for the attacks.

The attacks came as mediators urged Israel and Hamas to accept a ceasefire deal, a three-phase proposal which would include an initial six-week halt to fighting and the exchange of Israeli hostages and Palestinian detainees.

On Saturday, the US, Qatar and Egypt called on both parties to “finalise the agreement” outlined by President Joe Biden, saying the deal serves “multiple interests” and will bring “immediate relief” to Palestinian civilians and Israeli hostages.

At least 36,379 people have been killed across Gaza since the war began on October 7, with another 82,407 wounded, according to figures from the local health authorities.

An attack on Israel by Hamas fighters that day killed 1,200 people and 240 were taken hostage.

Thousands of Gazans are reported missing under the rubble of buildings, and almost all hospitals that usually track the number of dead have been destroyed and forced out of service.

Almost all of Gaza's residents have been displaced, many several times as Israeli forces push through the enclave.

The Israeli army entered Rafah, on the Egyptian border, last month despite widespread international pleas to spare the city, which served as the last refuge for more than a million displaced Palestinians from across Gaza.

Tanks have been reported in the city centre and western neighbourhoods of Rafah, where residents have reported continuous shelling and air strikes.

More than one million people have fled Rafah in recent weeks, according to the UN's aid agency for Palestinian refugees.

On Saturday, the World Health Organisation said almost no healthcare services are available in the city, after the Al Helal Al Emirati maternity hospital was forced out of service.

Two people were injured in an attack on the hospital, the only facility for pregnant women in Rafah, on Thursday, regional director Hanan Balkhy said on X.

“Gaza’s health system cannot withstand recurring assaults while relying on sporadic aid. Our humanitarian efforts, impeded by insecurity, movement restrictions, and limited access, cannot replace a fully functional health system,” she said.