Israel-Gaza war live: Arab and Western governments back new ceasefire effort

<p>Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs, voiced UAE’s support for the new ceasefire deal announced by US President Joe Biden, after a call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Wam reported.</p><p>Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed a Gaza ceasefire proposal that was laid out by US President Joe Biden.</p><p>In a call with Blinken, Prince Faisal stressed the need to deal seriously with any proposal that can achieve a permanent ceasefire and end the suffering of the Palestinian people, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.</p><p>He asserted the kingdom's support for efforts leading to ending the war, withdrawal of Israeli troops, providing aid to civilians and the return of all displaced people.&nbsp;</p><p>Also on Saturday, President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen said that Mr Biden's proposal is "a significant opportunity to move towards an end to war and civilian suffering in Gaza."</p><p>"This three-step approach is balanced and realistic. It now needs support from all parties."</p><p>Spanish&nbsp;Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Canadian Prime Minister&nbsp;Justin Trudeau also commented on the proposal and expressed their support for the deal. </p><p>Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israeli conditions for ending the war in Gaza have not changed.</p><p>A statement by Mr Netanyahu's office said the conditions are "the destruction of Hamas military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel".</p><p>"Under the proposal, Israel will continue to insist these conditions are met before a permanent ceasefire is put in place," the statement said.</p><p>"The notion that Israel will agree to a permanent ceasefire before these conditions are fulfilled is a non-starter."</p><p><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/06/01/blinken-gaza-israel-hamas-ceasefire/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"><strong>Read more</strong></a></p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="ar" dir="rtl"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/%D8%B9%D8%A7%D8%AC%D9%84_%D9%88%D8%A7%D9%85?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#عاجل_وام</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/%D8%B9%D8%A8%D8%AF%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%84%D9%87_%D8%A8%D9%86_%D8%B2%D8%A7%D9%8A%D8%AF?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#عبدالله_بن_زايد</a> يثمن خلال اتصال هاتفي مع <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/%D8%A8%D9%84%D9%8A%D9%86%D9%83%D9%86?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#بلينكن</a> مقترحات الرئيس الأمريكي بشأن إنهاء الحرب في <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/%D8%BA%D8%B2%D8%A9?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#غزة</a>، ويؤكد ضرورة التعامل بجدية وإيجابية معها والمقترحات الأخرى كافة التي تقود إلى وقف التصعيد في المنطقة وحماية أرواح المدنيين كافة والتخفيف من الأزمة الإنسانية المتفاقمة في… <a href="https://t.co/8LhZDEVGlG">pic.twitter.com/8LhZDEVGlG</a></p>&mdash; وكالة أنباء الإمارات (@wamnews) <a href="https://twitter.com/wamnews/status/1796938035637928058?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 1, 2024</a></blockquote>\n\n