French parliament suspends politician for waving Palestinian flag

Parliament speaker Yael Braun-Pivet denounced Sebastien Delogu's actions as unacceptable behaviour

Soraya Ebrahimi author image
Soraya Ebrahimi
May 28, 2024
A left-wing politician has been suspended from the French parliament for two weeks on Tuesday after he held up a Palestinian flag during a heated debate over whether France should recognise Palestinian statehood.

Sebastien Delogu, a politician for the radical left France Unbowed (LFI) party from the southern city of Marseille, stood up with the flag during questions to the government.

Parliament speaker Yael Braun-Pivet denounced his actions as unacceptable behaviour, and politicians voted to suspend him for two weeks and cut his parliamentary allowance by half for two months.

Mr Delogu left the lower chamber making a V-sign for victory, as right-wing and centrist politicians inside applauded the sanctions against him.

His suspension came on the day Spain, Ireland and Norway formally recognised Palestinian statehood in a co-ordinated decision that has infuriated Israel.

Their move brings to 145 out of the 193 UN member states that have recognised a Palestinian state.

But no member of the Group of Seven industrial powers – including France, the UK and the US – have done so.

French President Emmanuel Macron in February said recognising a Palestinian state was no longer “taboo”.

But Prime Minister Gabriel Attal in the lower house on Tuesday dodged a question from another LFI member of parliament about whether France would soon join its European allies in doing so.

The latest Gaza war has created tensions in France, a country with the largest Jewish community of any country after Israel and the US, as well as Europe's biggest Muslim community.

Updated: May 28, 2024, 6:20 PM
