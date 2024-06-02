Two shepherds killed in Israeli air strike after drone shot down

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Two civilians were killed in an Israeli strike in the village of Houla in south Lebanon on Sunday, amid escalating fighting between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah.

“Two civilians were killed in an Israeli strike that targeted their home in the village of Houla,” near the border, the National News Agency reported.

AFP said that the two victims were “two brothers, shepherds whose house was destroyed”.

Local media identified the brothers as Ali Kassem, 31, and Mohammad Kassem, 43.

Hezbollah said in the morning it launched several drone attacks towards an Israeli military position in the occupied Golan Heights. The Hamas ally has regularly fired on Israel since the Palestinian militant group's October 7 attack on southern Israel.

Smoke billows after rocket attacks from Lebanon, amid cross-border strikes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in Katzrin in the occupied Golan Heights, June 2. Reuters

An Israeli army base at Kiryat Shmona was also damaged by rockets, but no casualties were reported. Hezbollah said the headquarters of Israel’s 769th Brigade had been struck with Burkan missiles.

The Israeli military said on Sunday that in response to Hezbollah firing a missile at one of its drones “operating in Lebanese airspace” the day before, “fighter jets struck a military compound used by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation in the area of Beqaa in Lebanon”.

On Saturday, Hezbollah shot down an Israeli Hermes 900 drone, a $5 million unmanned aircraft, and the fourth Israeli drone to be brought down since October 8.

The Israeli military said that a barrage of at least 10 rockets was launched from Lebanon at the Katzrin area in the Golan Heights, sparking several fires.

After eight months of violence on the Israel-Lebanon border, 451 people have been killed in Lebanon, mostly fighters but including more than 80 civilians, according to an AFP tally.

On the Israeli side, at least 14 soldiers and 11 civilians have been killed, according to the army