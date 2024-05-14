At least 14 killed in Israeli strike in central Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

At least 14 Palestinians were killed and scores injured in an Israeli air strike on a house in Nuseirat camp in central Gaza on Tuesday morning.

Israeli jets struck a three-storey house belonging to the Karaja family in the camp, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported, quoting medical sources that said children were among the dead.

Gaza's civil defence said its teams pulled eight bodies from the rubble and rescued several others, mostly children and women.

The warplanes also carried out strikes west of Gaza city and in Beit Lahia, in the north-western part of the enclave, Wafa said.

Israeli artillery also struck Jabalia camp, north of Gaza city.

The UN said nearly half a million Palestinians have been displaced in recent days by escalating Israeli military operations in the southern and northern parts of the enclave.

About 360,000 Palestinians were driven out of Rafah in Gaza's south over the past week, the UN agency for Palestinian refugee said.

There were about 1.3 million people who had taken shelter in Rafah before Israel began pushing into the city, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government says is the last Hamas stronghold.

Israeli forces are also battling Hamas militants in northern Gaza, where the army launched major operations earlier in the war.

About 100,000 people have been displaced since the army ordered residents to leave on Saturday, before the start of a new offensive in the area, UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters on Monday.