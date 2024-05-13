Live Blog
Palestinian pack their belongings as they prepare to flee Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on May 13, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group. (Photo by AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Nearly 360,000 people forcibly displaced from Rafah, UNRWA says

The mass exodus has been happening since Israel gave 'evacuation' orders a week ago

Live Blog
  • Blinken says Israel offensive on Rafah would not eliminate Hamas
  • Egypt to join South Africa's ICJ genocide case against Israel
  • Israeli military says it opened a new aid crossing into Gaza
  • Hamas says Biden remarks on Gaza hostages 'setback' for negotiations
  • Erdogan says US and Europe not doing enough to pressure Israel into truce
  • UN rights chief says full-scale Rafah offensive cannot take place
  • Gaza death toll reaches 35,034, with 78,755 wounded
Updated: May 13, 2024, 11:06 AM