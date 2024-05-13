Israel-Gaza war live: Nearly 360,000 people forcibly displaced from Rafah, UNRWA says

<p>About 360,000 people have been forcibly displaced from Gaza's southern city of Rafah since Israel gave "evacuation" orders a week ago, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees said on Monday.&nbsp;</p><p>"Meanwhile, in north #Gaza bombardments &amp; other evacuation orders have created more displacement &amp; fear for thousands of families," UNRWA said on X.&nbsp;</p><p>"There’s nowhere to go. There’s NO safety without a #ceasefire."</p> <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Nearly 360,000 people have fled <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Rafah?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Rafah</a> since the first evacuation order a week ago.<br><br>Meanwhile, in north <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gaza?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gaza</a> bombardments &amp; other evacuation orders have created more displacement &amp; fear for thousands of families.<br><br>There’s nowhere to go. There’s NO safety without a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ceasefire?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ceasefire</a> <a href="https://t.co/BEgP97DVNi">pic.twitter.com/BEgP97DVNi</a></p>&mdash; UNRWA (@UNRWA) <a href="https://twitter.com/UNRWA/status/1789917117044633987?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 13, 2024</a></blockquote>\n\n