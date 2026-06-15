Edge and Safran sign pact to develop next-generation smart weapons

Abu Dhabi's Edge Group and France's Safran Electronics & Defence have signed a strategic agreement to explore the development, production and commercialisation of advanced air-to-ground weapons systems, as the UAE defence conglomerate expands its international partnerships and export ambitions.

The memorandum of understanding, announced by state news agency Wam on Monday, will initially focus on optimising the performance of existing systems, with scope to expand into surface-to-air missile development and next-generation smart weapons. The companies said the partnership would combine Safran's expertise in propulsion and navigation systems with Edge's manufacturing capabilities and technology portfolio.

The agreement was signed at Edge's headquarters in Abu Dhabi by Hamad Al Marar, managing director and chief executive of Edge Group, and Alexandre Ziegler, head of Safran Electronics & Defence's global defence business unit.

“This collaboration brings together two companies with complementary strengths,” Mr Al Marar said. He added that the partnership would create “a unique platform to deliver innovative, high-value solutions” for defence customers.

Mr Ziegler said the agreement reflected the “strength and maturity” of Safran's relationship with the UAE, where the French company has operated for more than three decades. He said the companies planned to develop “innovative, localised solutions” tailored to the needs of allied armed forces.

European expansion drive

The partnership reflects Edge's broader strategy of deepening ties with international defence companies while strengthening the UAE's domestic industrial base and expanding exports of advanced technologies.

Founded in 2019, Edge has rapidly grown through acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances, positioning itself as one of the region's largest defence and advanced technology groups. The company has invested in businesses across Europe and signed partnerships spanning autonomous systems, naval platforms and radar technologies.

The agreement with Safran comes as Edge speeds its expansion in Europe. This month, the company launched Edge Europe, a regional platform based in Paris aimed at strengthening industrial partnerships and expanding its presence across the continent.

Edge has also strengthened ties with Italy's Basilicata region, signing a memorandum of understanding with regional president Vito Bardi during a visit led by Mr Al Marar. The agreement seeks to advance collaboration in advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defence technologies, while exploring opportunities for research and development, skills development and supply chain integration.

The move builds on Edge's growing presence in Italy, where the group has made a series of investments and acquisitions as part of its strategy to establish local industrial capabilities and secure access to European markets.

Italy has emerged as critical to the company's expansion plans, reflecting a broader push by Gulf defence groups to partner with established European manufacturers amid rising demand for sovereign defence capabilities and resilient supply chains.