Israel-Gaza war live: G7 urges Israel and Iran to step back from escalation

<p><figure><img src="https://cloudfront-eu-central-1.images.arcpublishing.com/thenational/6GYIWHZZB7HI7WPZCQJ3KEWOPU.jpg"><figcaption>Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani speaks to reporters during the final press conference at the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting on Capri Island, Italy, on Friday. AP</figcaption></figure></p><p>The G7 countries on Friday condemned Iran for causing a "dangerous escalation" in the Middle East and threatened further sanctions over its "malicious and destabilising actions" in the region.</p><p>In a joint statement after three days of talks in Italy, G7 foreign ministers said Iran's aerial attack on Israel last weekend was an "unacceptable step" towards destabilising the Middle East.</p><p>Reacting to reports of an overnight Israeli retaliation, the ministers from the US, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan urged both sides to "work to prevent further escalation".</p><p>"We call on all parties, both in the region and beyond, to offer their positive contribution to this collective effort," they said.</p><p>The countries said they "stand ready to adopt further sanctions" if Iran and its proxies do not stop carrying out attacks, but did not announce specific joint measures after the US and UK expanded their sanctions list on Thursday.</p>