Foreigns Ministers attend an Indo-Pacific meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers meeting on Capri Island, Italy, on April 19, 2024. (Photo by Gregorio Borgia / POOL / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: G7 urges Israel and Iran to step back from escalation

World powers threaten Tehran with deeper sanctions hours after an Israeli strike on air base

  • Israel attacks Isfahan military base in Iran
  • Iranian nuclear sites undamaged after attack, says watchdog
  • EU chief calls on Israel and Iran to 'refrain from escalation'
  • Iran had no option but to attack Israel, Foreign Minister says
  • US vetoes Palestine membership of UN
  • Gaza death toll reaches 33,970, with 76,770 wounded
Updated: April 19, 2024, 11:01 AM