Israel-Gaza war live: Israeli settlers attacked Gaza aid convoys, says Jordan

<p>Jordan has strongly condemned an attack it said was carried out by Israeli settlers on two Jordanian aid convoys.</p><p>Foreign Minister said the convoys were carrying food, flour and other humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.</p><p>One was heading to Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing while the second was heading to Gaza through the <span style="background-color: rgb(248, 248, 248); color: rgb(29, 28, 29);">Beit Hanoun </span>crossing, it said.</p><p>"The ministry considered the failure of the Israeli government to protect the two aid convoys, and allowing them to be attacked, as a brutal violation of its legal obligations, as the occupying power, and of its obligations to allow aid to enter Gaza," said the ministry.</p><p>Ministry spokesman Dr Sufyan Al Qudah said the attack undermines "all the Israeli government's claims and commitments to allowing aid to enter Gaza, including the Beit Hanoun crossing".</p>