Trucks, carrying humanitarian supplies for the Gaza Strip, wait in line on the Egyptian side, at the Kerem Shalom Crossing border as seen from southern Israel, Thursday, April 25, 2024. (AP Photo / Leo Correa)

Israel-Gaza war live: Israeli settlers attacked Gaza aid convoys, says Jordan

Amman says incident undermines Israeli government's 'claims and commitments' to allowing aid into Gaza

  • Blinken says US determined to get Israel-Hamas deal 'now'
  • US military destroys uncrewed vessel in Yemeni waters
  • US politicians threaten ICC over war crimes warrants for Israeli officials
  • Military assault on Rafah would be unbearable escalation, UN chief warns
  • ICJ rejects bid to block German arms sales to Israel
  • UAE field hospital offers hope to Gazans in need of prosthetics
  • Gaza death toll reaches 34,568, with 77,765 injured
Updated: May 01, 2024, 12:33 PM