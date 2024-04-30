Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian man by pushing him off building in the West Bank

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Israeli forces killed a man by pushing him off a roof in the West Bank governorate of Al Khalil, (Hebron), Palestinian state news agency Wafa reported.

Paramedics in the village of Dhahreyye took 32-year-old Palestinian worker Hassan Ribhi Mansiya to the nearest ambulance centre, about 100 metres away.

“They said he was left there and was probably dead a little while [before he was transported],” Mohammad Al Ja'abari, head of the ambulance centre, told The National.

Mr Mansiya's father told Wafa that Israeli forces intercepted his son while he was in a vehicle with some other young men.

“They chased him into a building, arrested and beat him severely before throwing him off the roof of the building – making him a martyr,” the father said.

The Israeli army has not immediately responded to The National's request a comment.

Israeli forces also fired tear gas canisters towards a school in Hebron, where “dozens” of students and teachers were present, Wafa reported.

In Ramallah, at least four people were arrested after their homes were raided and searched.

Elsewhere in the occupied West Bank, Israeli forces fired stun grenades towards pupils at a school in the town of Arraba, south-west of Jenin.

Israeli soldiers “positioned themselves around the area, fired stun grenades, set up military checkpoint, stopped vehicles and checked people's IDs,” the agency reported, citing security and local sources. No arrests were made.