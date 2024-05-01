Jordan says Israeli settlers attacked its Gaza aid convoys

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Jordan said two of its aid convoys bound for Gaza were attacked by “extremist Israeli settlers” on Wednesday.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry “condemned in the strongest terms” the attack on the convoys, which left Jordan on Tuesday.

Both convoys were heading to the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza when they were attacked, it said.

One of the convoys had originally been heading for the Beit Hanoun crossing, which is also known as the Erez crossing, but had been redirected.

“The ministry considered the failure of the Israeli government to protect the two aid convoys, and allowing them to be attacked, as a brutal violation of its legal obligations, as the occupying power and of its obligations to allow aid to enter Gaza,” the ministry said.

The Jordanian statement did not give details of how or where the convoys were attacked.

Israeli media reported that the right-wing Tzav 9 organisation, which is opposed to aid being sent to Gaza while there are still hostages being held in the enclave, had organised a demonstration to block the convoys overnight on Tuesday.

Videos shared online showed people attempting to block the progress of the trucks.

The Times of Israel reported that the Israeli military declared the area around the Allenby Crossing between Israel and Jordan as a military zone overnight.

Violence carried out by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank has increased since the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza war on October 7, with tension in the territory simmering.

The launch of the aid convoys from the outskirts of Jordan's capital, Amman, was attended by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the press in front of a lorry carrying humanitarian aid bound for Gaza at the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation in Amman. Reuters

The lorries were supposed to be the first to enter from Jordan through the Beit Hanoun/Erez crossing, and Mr Blinken had hailed their departure as “real and important progress”.

“It is real and important progress but more still needs to be done,” Mr Blinken said on Tuesday as he visited Jordan.

“We have to make sure that our focus is not only on inputs but on impact, and really measuring whether the aid that people need is actually getting to them in an effective way."

However, the Jordanian ministry suggested the convoy bound for Erez had been redirected to Kerem Shalom before it came under attack.

The lorries were carrying humanitarian aid including food and flour, collected by the Jordan Hashemite Charitable Organisation.

Sealed boxes were labelled with charity names, including those of Arab-American and US-based Islamic groups.

A Jordanian official on Tuesday said the shipment would feed 100 to 150 families for about a week.

Gaza is in need of much more vast quantities of aid. The UN has repeatedly warned many of the enclave's 2.3 million people are at risk of famine and starvation.

After visiting Jordan, Mr Blinken travelled to Israel, where he met Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Before the meeting, he said he would press Israel to agree on a “clear affirmative list” of goods needed in Gaza so they are not subject to “arbitrary denials”, which aid groups have previously said are part of the reason that not enough aid has reached the people of Gaza.

Mr Blinken is also in Israel to push for a ceasefire and hostage exchange deal, which he says is in the hands of Hamas.