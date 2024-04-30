US politicians threaten ICC over warrants for Israeli officials

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

US politicians are reportedly warning the International Criminal Court that it will be met with “retaliation” if it issues arrest warrants against senior Israeli officials for war crimes.

Recent media reports have suggested that the UN court, which has been investigating alleged war crimes by both Israel and Palestinian factions since 2014, is planning to issue warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and military chief of staff Herzi Halevi.

US outlet Axios reported that Democratic and Republican members of Congress have now joined a wider push by Israel’s closest allies to quash the warrants, which House Speaker Mike Johnson described as “disgraceful” on Monday.

Mr Johnson called on the White House to “use every available tool to prevent such an abomination”.

Israel does not recognise the authority of the ICC, but the issuance of warrants would mean that the 124 countries that are signed up to the body are obliged to arrest Israeli officials if they enter their territory.

The ICC is considering issuing a warrant against Israeli army Chief of the Staff Herzi Halevi, reports say. AFP

Nations that recognise the court’s authority include the UK, the Netherlands and Germany, all major allies of Israel. The US, Israel’s most important ally, does not.

Arrest warrants would also be one of the severest diplomatic blows to Israel since the beginning of the Gaza War. Israel already faces widespread accusations of attacking civilians and creating a humanitarian crisis in Gaza to put pressure on Hamas, as well as a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

“This is the first time that the occupation leaders fear punishment after silence has become impossible. Israel has always, in various ways, tried to hide its crimes,” a Palestinian political source told The National.

“But all of that went to waste with this war, which revealed the nature of the occupation, the reality of its political and military leaders and the brutality they are.”

The reports of potential action by the ICC come at a particularly sensitive time in Israel’s campaign in Gaza.

Mr Netanyahu is attempting to balance between competing demands from ministers within his cabinet.

While a centrist faction wants to prioritise the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, including through a potential deal with Hamas, the more hardline ministers are calling on him to push forward with the military campaign against the group by attacking the southern Gazan city of Rafah.

US domestic tension because of the Gaza War has been in the headlines this week, amid controversy over nationwide university demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinians. AFP

Both sides have said that his coalition will be untenable if their demands are not met.

The Biden administration and other Israeli allies also fear ICC warrants could derail talks with Hamas to release hostages, which have entered a critical phase, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

Former Israeli hostage negotiator Gershon Baskin told The National that he did not think the prospect of ICC action would derail talks, and that the rumours they might could be “an Israeli tactic” to delay the warrants.

“If they issue indictments it would be interesting to see if any of the countries Israel cares about would implement them,” he said.

“The ICC issues warrants against lots of different people around the world, who often have immunity in the places they travel to.”