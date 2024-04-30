Turkish citizen stabs Israeli police officer in occupied East Jerusalem

A Turkish citizen stabbed an Israeli border police officer in the Old City in occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday, before being shot dead by another officer at the scene, Israeli police said.

The border police officer was slightly wounded. Police identified the attacker as a 34-year-old Turkish citizen.

“An assailant armed with a knife arrived in the Old City of Jerusalem … attacked a border police officer and stabbed him,” said police.

Read more Hamas delegation returns to Qatar for deliberations on Gaza ceasefire

Officers said another border guard officer who was near the scene “neutralised” the attacker, who was later pronounced dead.

More officers then arrived at the scene and launched an investigation, the police said.

CCTV footage released showed a man walking behind two border police. He then appeared to pull a knife from his jacket and attacked one of the men from behind.

Both officers then wrestled the attacker to the ground and shot him at close range.