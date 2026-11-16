Saudi Arabia replaces Joint Forces commander overseeing fight with Houthis

Saudi Arabia has replaced the commander of the military coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen, moving him to a new role as an adviser to the Minister of Defence.

A royal decree announced on Monday said Chief of the General Staff Lt Gen Fayyad bin Hamed Al Ruwaili would replace Lt Gen Fahad bin Hamad Al Salman as commander of the Joint Forces, in addition to his current role.

The appointments were made by King Salman on the recommendation of Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, according to a ministry statement.

Lt Gen Al Salman had been overseeing operations by the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iran-aligned Houthis. Saudi Arabia has come under a series of Houthi missile and drone attacks in recent weeks.

Saudi air defences on Monday intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by the Houthis over the Makkah and Riyadh regions, the coalition said.

The Houthis have seized swathes of territory from Yemen's internationally recognised government since the US-Iran conflict reignited the country's civil war this summer, drawing Riyadh back into confrontation with the group. Yemen's civil war had been largely dormant since 2022.

Houthi gains

The Houthis made rapid gains, capturing territory along the Red Sea coast and near the Bab Al Mandeb strait, while besieging government forces in Taiz, the country's third-largest city, in the mountains overlooking the approach to Aden.

Saudi-backed government forces rapidly retook key positions around the strait, notably Dhubab, in an offensive last month. However, they failed to drive the Houthis entirely out of the area or recapture the coastal city of Mokha further north.

The Houthis have responded by intensifying drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia, disrupting flights with strikes targeting major airports and raising concerns in global oil markets by attacking energy facilities.

On Sunday, southern Yemeni forces fighting on behalf of the internationally recognised government withdrew from positions near the Bab Al Mandeb strait to defend Aden, their interim capital on the southern coast.

Houthi fighters have since seized territory along Yemen's southern coast, military sources told Reuters on Monday.

Five Yemeni military personnel said on Monday that Houthi fighters had advanced into the southern coastal area of Khor Omairah, about 100km west of Aden, and were within 25km of government positions at Qawah, also on the coast.