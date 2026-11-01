UN outrage as staff member dies in Houthi custody

The UN has expressed outrage over the death of a Yemeni staff member in Houthi custody, with Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemning the killing and the UN human rights chief demanding an urgent, independent investigation.

Mohammad El Shami, a Yemeni national who worked for the UN Human Rights Office, had been arbitrarily detained by the Iran-backed Houthis since June 6, 2024.

His family was only recently informed that he had died more than a month ago.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a statement issued late Saturday that his death was “utterly devastating”, adding that his family had received no explanation of the cause or circumstances.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for the UN Human Rights Office and the wider United Nations. Mohammad’s family has not received any explanation of the cause or circumstances of his death – they deserve to know the truth,” Mr Turk said.

He demanded full transparency from the Houthis and an urgent, independent and thorough investigation, including the disclosure of all relevant medical and detention records, preservation of evidence and independent scrutiny of any stated cause of death.

“There must be accountability for wrongdoing,” Mr Turk said.

Mr Guterres said he was “appalled and deeply saddened” by the news, adding that it was the second death of a UN employee in Houthi detention, following the death of a World Food Programme staff member in 2025.

In a statement posted on X on Sunday, the UN chief said he remained gravely concerned for the safety and well-being of UN personnel, former staff and workers from humanitarian and civil society organisations still being held by the Houthis.

He reiterated his call for their “immediate and unconditional release”.

Mr Turk said seven colleagues from his office remained detained, alongside other UN personnel and humanitarian and civil society workers.

Pending their release, he said the Houthis must ensure their safety and humane treatment, provide necessary medical care, allow contact with their families and grant access to the UN.

“No family should have to endure what our colleagues’ loved ones are now facing,” he said.

Mr Turk warned that the detentions were undermining the UN's ability to maintain its presence and carry out its work in Houthi-controlled areas.

“By detaining our colleagues, the de facto authorities are gravely undermining our ability to support the people of Yemen during a most serious humanitarian and human rights crisis. I urge them to change course,” he said.

The death comes amid a sharp escalation in fighting that began in July when the Houthis seized Yemen’s western coast. The internationally recognised government and the Saudi-led coalition responded with air strikes and a counter-attack.