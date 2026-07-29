Rabbis pay respects to Qatar's late emir at Lusail Palace

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim has received a delegation of rabbis who travelled to Doha to offer condolences for the death of his father, Sheikh Hamad.

Mendy Chitrik, chairman of an alliance of rabbis in Islamic countries, praised Qatar's leadership for welcoming the delegation, saying the meeting reflected friendship, mutual respect and the importance of dialogue between communities.

“My sincere thanks to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for warmly receiving our delegation of the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States,” he wrote in a post on X.

“Grateful for His Highness's support in ensuring Jewish life can flourish in Qatar and for enabling my son Rabbi Eliyahu Chitrik to serve the Jewish community and its many visitors.”

Mr Chitrik and his accompanying delegation offered their condolences in Lusail Palace on the passing of Sheikh Hamad, who ruled Qatar from 1995 until his abdication in 2013. He died on July 12 at the age of 74.

Speaking to Euronews after the meeting, the rabbi said: “We felt very, very welcome in the Emir's presence today.”

“At times of war and conflict, that is when friendship is tested. Being here at this time shows that we support our friends and partners here in Qatar,” he added.

The Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States was founded in 2019 to support Jewish communities, connect rabbis and foster dialogue. The rabbis it represents serve about 110,000 Jewish people in 18 countries.