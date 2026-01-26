Saudi Arabia says ties with UAE 'critically important' for region

Saudi Arabia sees its relationship with the UAE as "critically important" and recent developments in Yemen will allow it to "continue strong", Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has said.

Prince Faisal addressed the situation in Yemen, where a factional struggle within the government spilled over into armed clashes last month, while on a visit to Poland on Monday.

The UAE withdrew its last counter-terrorism forces from Yemen after one of their vehicles was hit by an airstrike during the unrest, in which a Saudi-led coalition intervened to stop the advance of a southern group.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE had joined forces in 2015 to prevent Houthi rebels capturing control of Yemen. After its withdrawal in 2019, the UAE continued its mission in Yemen with a mission to fight extremist groups such as Al Qaeda and ISIS.

“The UAE has now decided to leave Yemen and I think if that indeed is the case and the UAE has completely left the issue of Yemen, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will take responsibility,” Prince Faisal said.

“I think that will be the building block for making sure that the relationship with the UAE continues strong and continues to serve the interests not just of both countries but the region.”

Prince Faisal described the Saudi-UAE relationship as critically important for regional stability, and said the kingdom wants strong and positive ties.

The unrest in Yemen erupted after fighters loyal to the Southern Transitional Council, which seeks secession for south Yemen, seized control of Hadhramaut and Mahra provinces.

But rival forces won back the territory with the help of the Saudi-led coalition. In the aftermath, STC members have been stripped of their seats on Yemen's ruling council.

The Houthis took over Yemen's capital Sanaa in 2014, prompting intervention by the Saudi-led coalition the following year, at the request of the internationally recognised government.