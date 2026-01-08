Yemen rift deepens with Saudi strikes and political sidelining of STC chief

Yemen stood at a crossroads on Wednesday after the Saudi-led coalition announced new strikes on positions linked to the Southern Transitional Council (STC) near Aden, alongside the sudden political sidelining of its powerful leader.

The coalition warned of further escalation in Aden, long regarded as an STC stronghold, as the Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) chief accused STC leader Aidarous Al Zubaidi of “high treason” and announced the revocation of his membership in the governing body.

The moves mark a sharp escalation in tensions within the anti-Houthi camp, despite National Shield Forces, rivals of the STC and former allies, having recently taken control of Hadhramaut and Mahra from southern fighters. The STC’s takeover of the two regions last month angered Saudi Arabia and contributed to igniting the current internal conflict.

In a statement, coalition spokesman Maj Gen Turki Al Malki said Mr Al Zubaidi had been asked to travel to Saudi Arabia within 48 hours to discuss “the reasons behind the escalation and attacks by forces affiliated with the STC”.

However, Mr Al Zubaidi failed to board a flight carrying a large number of STC leaders on Tuesday and instead “fled to an unknown location”, accused of distributing weapons and ammunition to fighters and mobilising forces near Aden.

“At 4am, coalition forces carried out limited pre-emptive strikes to disrupt these forces and thwart Al Zubaidi’s attempts to escalate the conflict and extend it into Al Dhale” near Aden, the spokesman announced.

He warned of further escalation, urging civilians to stay away from military camps in Aden and Al Dhale, avoid gatherings of military vehicles, and report "suspicious movements" to security authorities.

Funeral prayer for fighters killed in recent clashes in southern Yemen. Photo: STC

The STC later issued a statement saying that Mr Al Zubaidi was operating from Aden and overseeing military, security, and civilian affairs.

It said Saudi Arabia's strikes killed civilians, including women and children, calling the attacks an “unjustified escalation” that undermined prospects for dialogue. The group also said it had lost contact with the delegation that arrived in Riyadh hours earlier, expressing concern about the lack of official information on the delegation’s whereabouts.

The STC called on Saudi authorities to halt air strikes, guarantee the delegation’s safety, and allow immediate communication, urging regional and international actors to intervene to prevent further escalation.

Meanwhile, Hani Bin Brek, Vice President of the STC, wrote on X that “Saudi Arabia has chosen the path of treachery and betrayal," and warned that "treachery and betrayal have both immediate and long-term consequences".

Checkpoint in Aden. EPA

Yemen’s political tensions have been steadily escalating for weeks, exposing deep fractures within the anti-Houthi camp.

The UAE, a coalition member that has trained southern forces in the fight against Iran-backed Houthis and extremist groups, has withdrawn its remaining counter-terrorism troops after a Saudi strike hit armoured vehicles linked to its forces, while calling for de-escalation and dialogue.

Riyadh later announced its readiness to host a Yemeni dialogue on the southern issue after the STC proposed a two-year transitional period culminating in a referendum on self-determination. While the STC welcomed the Saudi initiative, Wednesday’s strikes and the decision to sideline Mr Al Zubaidi threaten to inflame tensions further.

In a statement published by the state news agency Saba, PLC chief Rashad Al Alimi accused Mr Al Zubaidi of committing "high treason" and said he had referred him to the public prosecutor, alleging that the STC chief had "betrayed the southern cause" and obstructed state efforts to confront the Houthis.

Southern forces played a decisive role in driving Houthi fighters out of south Yemen between 2015 and 2018, preventing the group from consolidating control beyond Sanaa and allowing the government to re-establish itself in Aden. The STC later emerged as the political umbrella for many of those forces.

However, Mr Al Alimi, who is based in Riyadh, described STC forces as “an armed gang” and said he was revoking Mr Al Zubaidi’s PLC membership. The STC holds three of the council’s eight seats.

In another statement, Mr Al Alimi dismissed the Minister of Transport Abdul Salam Hadi and the Minister of Planning and International Co-operation Wa'ad Badhib. Both are members of the STC.

The conflict in Yemen began in 2014, when Houthis captured the capital Sanaa following clashes. Last week, the rebels vowed to continue fighting.