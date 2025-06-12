UN envoy condemns 'shameful' detention of aid workers in Yemen by Houthis

The UN special envoy for Yemen on Thursday condemned the “shameful” prolonged arbitrary detention of dozens of UN staff, NGO workers, civil society members and diplomatic personnel by the Houthi rebels, and urged the international community to act.

Hans Grundberg told the UN Security Council that some detainees have been held since 2021, with new arrests occurring this year.

As of Thursday, 23 UN and five international aid personnel remain arbitrarily detained.

“Their continued imprisonment is shameful,” Mr Grundberg said. “I call again in the strongest terms for their immediate and unconditional release.”

Mr Grundberg pledged to keep pushing for their freedom “at every opportunity”, mentioning a personal pledge to the family of one detained UN team member held for more than a year.

“To the families of all our colleagues deprived of their liberty, know that the United Nations will continue to stand with you,” he said.

He urged Security Council members to use their influence to pressure the Houthis to free all detainees. The Iran-aligned group, which controls most of western Yemen, has not publicly responded to the allegations.

The detentions have drawn sharp criticism from rights groups, which accuse the Houthis of obstructing aid and targeting humanitarian workers amid Yemen's near-decade-long conflict.

US acting deputy ambassador Dorothy Shea told the UN Security Council that the group “bears overwhelming responsibility for the deterioration in the well-being and safety of the Yemeni people”.

“The Houthis terrorise their fellow Yemenis, impede the work of humanitarian organisations, and take advantage of innocent civilians through predatory commercial and financial practices,” Ms Shea said. “They profiteer from petroleum imports and harass civil society members who dare speak out against them.”

She also condemned the Houthis for allegedly coercing detainees into false confessions in propaganda videos last summer, warning that “the spectre of bogus trials and death sentences hangs over them”.

Ms Shea called on the Houthis to immediately and unconditionally release all those detained, adding that the group’s “terrorist acts” threaten regional stability almost daily.

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

VERSTAPPEN'S FIRSTS Youngest F1 driver (17 years 3 days Japan 2014)

Youngest driver to start an F1 race (17 years 166 days – Australia 2015)

Youngest F1 driver to score points (17 years 180 days - Malaysia 2015)

Youngest driver to lead an F1 race (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest driver to set an F1 fastest lap (19 years 44 days – Brazil 2016)

Youngest on F1 podium finish (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest F1 winner (18 years 228 days – Spain 2016)

Youngest multiple F1 race winner (Mexico 2017/18)

Youngest F1 driver to win the same race (Mexico 2017/18)

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

'Nope' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Jordan%20Peele%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Daniel%20Kaluuya%2C%20Keke%20Palmer%2C%20Brandon%20Perea%2C%20Steven%20Yeun%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203.5%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

If you go Where to stay : Courtyard by Marriott Titusville Kennedy Space Centre has unparalleled views of the Indian River. Alligators can be spotted from hotel room balconies, as can several rocket launch sites. The hotel also boasts cool space-themed decor.



When to go : Florida is best experienced during the winter months, from November to May, before the humidity kicks in.



How to get there : Emirates currently flies from Dubai to Orlando five times a week.

2025 Fifa Club World Cup groups Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami. Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle. Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica. Group D: Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea, (Leon banned). Group E: River Plate, Urawa, Monterrey, Inter Milan. Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan, Mamelodi Sundowns. Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus. Group H: Real Madrid, Al Hilal, Pachuca, Salzburg.

ATP RANKINGS (NOVEMBER 4) 1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,585 pts ( 1)

2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,945 (-1)

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 6,190

4. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,705

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 5,025

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4,000 ( 1)

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,945 (-1)

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,670 ( 1)

9. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2,540 ( 1)

10. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2,530 ( 3)

11. David Goffin (BEL) 2,335 ( 3)

12. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,290

13. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 2,180 (-2)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,125 ( 1)

15. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,050 ( 13)

16. Stan Wawrinka (SUI) 2,000

17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1,840 (-9)

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 1,775

19. John Isner (USA) 1,770 (-2)

20. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,747 ( 7)

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The full list of 2020 Brit Award nominees (winners in bold): British group Coldplay Foals Bring me the Horizon D-Block Europe Bastille British Female Mabel Freya Ridings FKA Twigs Charli xcx Mahalia​ British male Harry Styles Lewis Capaldi Dave Michael Kiwanuka Stormzy​ Best new artist Aitch Lewis Capaldi Dave Mabel Sam Fender Best song Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber - I Don’t Care Mabel - Don’t Call Me Up Calvin Harrison and Rag’n’Bone Man - Giant Dave - Location Mark Ronson feat. Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove Lewis Capaldi - Someone you Loved Tom Walker - Just You and I Sam Smith and Normani - Dancing with a Stranger Stormzy - Vossi Bop International female Ariana Grande Billie Eilish Camila Cabello Lana Del Rey Lizzo International male Bruce Springsteen Burna Boy Tyler, The Creator Dermot Kennedy Post Malone Best album Stormzy - Heavy is the Head Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent Dave - Psychodrama Harry Styles - Fine Line Rising star Celeste Joy Crookes beabadoobee

'Cheb%20Khaled' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EArtist%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKhaled%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELabel%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBelieve%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Medicus AI Started: 2016 Founder(s): Dr Baher Al Hakim, Dr Nadine Nehme and Makram Saleh Based: Vienna, Austria; started in Dubai Sector: Health Tech Staff: 119 Funding: € 7.7 million (Dh31m)

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

One in nine do not have enough to eat Created in 1961, the World Food Programme is pledged to fight hunger worldwide as well as providing emergency food assistance in a crisis. One of the organisation’s goals is the Zero Hunger Pledge, adopted by the international community in 2015 as one of the 17 Sustainable Goals for Sustainable Development, to end world hunger by 2030. The WFP, a branch of the United Nations, is funded by voluntary donations from governments, businesses and private donations. Almost two thirds of its operations currently take place in conflict zones, where it is calculated that people are more than three times likely to suffer from malnutrition than in peaceful countries. It is currently estimated that one in nine people globally do not have enough to eat. On any one day, the WFP estimates that it has 5,000 lorries, 20 ships and 70 aircraft on the move. Outside emergencies, the WFP provides school meals to up to 25 million children in 63 countries, while working with communities to improve nutrition. Where possible, it buys supplies from developing countries to cut down transport cost and boost local economies.

Bio Born in Dibba, Sharjah in 1972.

He is the eldest among 11 brothers and sisters.

He was educated in Sharjah schools and is a graduate of UAE University in Al Ain.

He has written poetry for 30 years and has had work published in local newspapers.

He likes all kinds of adventure movies that relate to his work.

His dream is a safe and preserved environment for all humankind.

His favourite book is The Quran, and 'Maze of Innovation and Creativity', written by his brother.

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.3-litre%204cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E299hp%20at%205%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E420Nm%20at%202%2C750rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E12.4L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh157%2C395%20(XLS)%3B%20Dh199%2C395%20(Limited)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Kibsons%20Cares %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERecycling%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fstrong%3EAny%20time%20you%20receive%20a%20Kibsons%20order%2C%20you%20can%20return%20your%20cardboard%20box%20to%20the%20drivers.%20They%E2%80%99ll%20be%20happy%20to%20take%20it%20off%20your%20hands%20and%20ensure%20it%20gets%20reused%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EKind%20to%20health%20and%20planet%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESolar%20%E2%80%93%2025-50%25%20of%20electricity%20saved%3Cbr%3EWater%20%E2%80%93%2075%25%20of%20water%20reused%3Cbr%3EBiofuel%20%E2%80%93%20Kibsons%20fleet%20to%20get%2020%25%20more%20mileage%20per%20litre%20with%20biofuel%20additives%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ESustainable%20grocery%20shopping%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ENo%20antibiotics%3Cbr%3ENo%20added%20hormones%3Cbr%3ENo%20GMO%3Cbr%3ENo%20preservatives%3Cbr%3EMSG%20free%3Cbr%3E100%25%20natural%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

IF YOU GO The flights FlyDubai flies direct from Dubai to Skopje in five hours from Dh1,314 return including taxes. Hourly buses from Skopje to Ohrid take three hours. The tours English-speaking guided tours of Ohrid town and the surrounding area are organised by Cultura 365; these cost €90 (Dh386) for a one-day trip including driver and guide and €100 a day (Dh429) for two people. The hotels Villa St Sofija in the old town of Ohrid, twin room from $54 (Dh198) a night. St Naum Monastery, on the lake 30km south of Ohrid town, has updated its pilgrims' quarters into a modern 3-star hotel, with rooms overlooking the monastery courtyard and lake. Double room from $60 (Dh 220) a night.

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

Electoral College Victory Trump has so far secured 295 Electoral College votes, according to the Associated Press, exceeding the 270 needed to win. Only Nevada and Arizona remain to be called, and both swing states are leaning Republican. Trump swept all five remaining swing states, North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, sealing his path to victory and giving him a strong mandate. Popular Vote Tally The count is ongoing, but Trump currently leads with nearly 51 per cent of the popular vote to Harris’s 47.6 per cent. Trump has over 72.2 million votes, while Harris trails with approximately 67.4 million.

INDIA%20SQUAD %3Cp%3ERohit%20Sharma%20(capt)%2C%20Shubman%20Gill%2C%20Cheteshwar%20Pujara%2C%20Virat%20Kohli%2C%20Ajinkya%20Rahane%2C%20KL%20Rahul%2C%20KS%20Bharat%20(wk)%2C%20Ravichandran%20Ashwin%2C%20Ravindra%20Jadeja%2C%20Axar%20Patel%2C%20Shardul%20Thakur%2C%20Mohammed%20Shami%2C%20Mohammed%20Siraj%2C%20Umesh%20Yadav%2C%20Jaydev%20Unadkat%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Mane points for safe home colouring Natural and grey hair takes colour differently than chemically treated hair

Taking hair from a dark to a light colour should involve a slow transition through warmer stages of colour

When choosing a colour (especially a lighter tone), allow for a natural lift of warmth

Most modern hair colours are technique-based, in that they require a confident hand and taught skills

If you decide to be brave and go for it, seek professional advice and use a semi-permanent colour