An Irishman has been charged with breaking into and destroying a $60 million US military aircraft in what is believed to be a protest about US involvement in the Middle East.

Daithi O’Corrain, 48, is accused of breaching a security perimeter at Shannon Airport in Ireland, armed with an axe, and attacking the C-130H aircraft in April this year.

An indictment unsealed on Tuesday in New York charges Mr O’Corrain, who prosecutors say is also known as David Curran, with destruction of US government property, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years.

His supporters say he is being held at Limerick prison in Ireland pending a further bail hearing in the High Court in Dublin. It is unclear whether formal extradition proceedings have begun.

The indictment does not mention a motive, but his supporters have attributed Mr O’Corrain’s alleged action to anger over US involvement in Middle East conflicts.

Daithi O’Corrain on the roof of the aircraft, according to court documents. Photo: US Justice Department Show caption: Daithi O’Corrain on the roof of the aircraft, according to c…

The issue has become a flashpoint in Ireland, where many people have expressed solidarity with Palestinians.

An online fund-raiser has been organised by people describing themselves as Mr O’Corrain’s “friends and comrades”.

Organiser Tracey Ryan described the incident as an “inspiring act of direct action” to “resist the unwanted presence of the US military in Ireland in the face of their illegal war and support of Israel’s genocide”.

Mr O’Corrain is accused of cutting hydraulic lines, smashing cockpit gauges and pouring unknown substances, including ball bearings, into fuel tanks while the aircraft was parked overnight.

Before the attack, he allegedly searched online for information about the construction of the transport aircraft, looked up co-ordinates for sneaking in to the airport’s grounds, and subscribed to an app that provided live flight tracking.

Mr O’Corrain also ordered capsules of gallium, a chemical that can corrode steel and break down aluminium, which is the primary material used to build the C-130, prosecutors said.

He is also alleged to have tried to get in touch with someone involved in an earlier breach at Shannon Airport.

After he entered the airport, Mr O’Corrain got into the plane by breaking the locking mechanism on the rear crew door, it is alleged.

He then laid waste to the plane over the next few hours, pulling, snipping and otherwise disabling its key components, the court filing said. He sliced wire bundles, crimped a liquid oxygen line, punctured air ducts and shattered every gauge in the cockpit, it said.

Had Mr O’Corrain cut the oxygen line, he would have risked blowing up the plane, prosecutors said.

The crew of the C-130, who were returning to the airport after resting, spotted Mr O’Corrain through the cockpit at around 9.40am and alerted security.

He was seen emerging through a roof hatch and swinging an axe at the plane’s exterior, according to the indictment, which included images from a video that show a man standing on the roof of the plane. An image released by prosecutors shows the aircraft without its rudder.

Damage that prosecutors claim Daithi O’Corrain inflicted to the exterior of the C-130H aircraft. Photo: US Justice Department Show caption: Damage that prosecutors claim Daithi O’Corrain inflicted to …

According to prosecutors, the aircraft was effectively destroyed and will not return to active flight status.

“These charges send a clear and powerful message that attacks on US military assets – and thus our national security – will not be tolerated,” said US Attorney Jamie McDonald.

“As alleged in the indictment, the defendant destroyed a valuable US military aircraft abroad and, in the process, posed a significant threat to others, including US service members, nearby.

“This indictment holds the defendant accountable for his serious crime and serves as a warning to others, wherever they may be, considering similar criminal activity.”

Shannon Airport, which was used by US President Donald Trump and Air Force One during his visit to Ireland in September, has suffered several security breaches in the last 18 months. These include three people being accused of spray-painting a US military plane in November 2025.