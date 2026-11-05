European flights diverted after second wave of bomb threats

Several flights across Europe have been disrupted by bomb threats for the second time this week.

Around 10 flights have been affected on Thursday, with some diverted.

On Tuesday, at least ​seven flights and a cruise ship received ‌bomb threats, causing ⁠disruption at airports across Europe, although ​no devices were discovered.

While no country has ​attributed ‌culpability for the threats, they come at a time when ⁠European officials have been blaming Russia and Iran ⁠for what they describe as “hybrid attacks” and acts of sabotage. Moscow and Tehran deny any such campaign.

This week, unidentified hackers shut down fridges in supermarkets in several ​European countries. Some experts said hoax bomb threats could be part of a similar pattern of low-cost, deniable disruption efforts.

On Thursday, Bulgarian officials reported three aircraft making emergency landings because of bomb threats. Planes flying from Copenhagen and Madrid landed in Sofia, the Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said, according to broadcaster bTV. A third aircraft, from London, landed in Plovdiv, media reported.

Four ​planes ​heading ⁠to Prague ⁠received bomb ​threats ⁠and police were preparing for their ⁠landing, Czech police ​said ⁠on ‌X, ​adding they assessed the credibility of the threats as low. “Nevertheless, we are not underestimating the threat, which is why all necessary ​security ‌measures ⁠have ​been activated ​with minimal ‌impact on ⁠passengers and airport ⁠operations,” police said. “After landing, all aircraft will undergo ​pyrotechnic inspections.”

Aer Lingus flight EI402 from Dublin to Rome landed safely at Evreux airport, 100km west of Paris, after ⁠being diverted as a security precaution, the Irish airline ​said.

Belgian ‌media reported an airliner forced to land ​at Brussels' Zaventem airport belonged to the Polish airline LOT.

A ​Finnair ⁠flight from ⁠Helsinki, ​operated by ⁠Jettime, landed ⁠as ​normal in ⁠Vienna ‌after ​receiving a bomb threat, a spokesman for the Finnish carrier said.

Finnair earlier said ​another ⁠flight, ​to ​Rome, ‌had landed ⁠after receiving ⁠a bomb threat.

LOT ​said a ⁠flight from ​Warsaw to Brussels landed ⁠safely at its destination after a security warning ⁠and no threat ​was confirmed.

“Following ⁠receipt ‌of information regarding ​a potential security threat to flight LO235 from Warsaw to Brussels, the flight crew was notified of the situation and conducted an on-board inspection in accordance with established procedures. No suspicious ​items ‌were found,” ⁠a LOT ​spokesman said.

The ​aircraft ‌landed at Brussels ⁠airport, where security services carried ⁠out an additional inspection of the plane, which revealed no ​dangerous or suspicious items.

Eliran Almog, CEO of aviation cybersecurity firm Cyviation, said the ​repeated threats could serve both to disrupt operations and to observe how airlines, airports and national authorities respond.

"These aviation threats are also occurring in the same period as cyberattacks on supermarket refrigeration systems across Europe," Mr Almog said.

"Different essential services are experiencing disruption that carries economic costs and can undermine public confidence."