A teenager's hand was blown off as high-school protesters clashed with riot ⁠police in northern France on Monday, on the ​eve of a national demonstration by the pupils' union against underfunding, overcrowding and dilapidation.

The 15-year-old lost his hand ⁠and part of his lower arm after picking up a police stun grenade, which detonated, in the northern town of Lens as the wave of school protests entered its third week, local media said.

Francois-Xavier Lauch, prefect of Pas-de-Calais, declined to comment on the exact circumstances, saying about 200 to 250 protesters had been hurling objects at police officers.

Six ⁠months before an election to replace President Emmanuel Macron, his government and the far-right National Rally – headed by presidential front-runner Marine Le ​Pen – have accused ⁠hard-left France Unbowed politicians and mayors of stoking the ‌protests. The LFI denies the accusation.

Rights groups have accused police of using heavy-handed tactics ​including batons, tear gas and flash-ball guns against minors.

Among several investigations into police methods, authorities are examining the case of a 16-year-old who suffered an eye injury after police fired rubber bullets into a crowd of protesters, according to his friends.

The LFI, headed by presidential candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, denies encouraging violence and accuses the government of politicising the issue and neglecting pupils' interests.

A protester launches a firework during clashes with police in Sartrouville, near Paris. Reuters Show caption: A protester launches a firework during clashes with police i…

The protests have put more pressure on a government trying to narrow a budget deficit. Investors' growing concerns about state finances briefly pushed the yield on France's 10-year bonds to a 24-year high above 5 per cent last week, raising the likely cost of future borrowing.

Between 400 and 500 high schools were closed or partially closed as demonstrations and blockades showed no sign of abating before Tuesday's nationwide protest.

The protests began in September in Paris, focusing on the deprived suburbs, before spreading nationwide. The government says they have been hijacked and morphed into urban violence.

“Our priority is to restore order,” government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon told CNews television.

Education Minister Edouard Geffray said 24 schools had been burnt or ransacked and 78 teaching staff had been injured in the demonstrations.

On Monday, BFMTV showed images of police and students clashing in Lille in northern France, tear ‌gas being used in Toulouse in the south-west, and ⁠a fire being lit as people tried to break into a school ​in central Paris.

Carole Zerbib, head of the vandalised Lycee Vauquelin in Paris, said it had been attacked by a “very ​determined” group wearing hoods ‌and masks who had tried to break through the entrance door and then lit a fire, forcing the school to be evacuated and classes suspended.

“It was ⁠very violent and happened very quickly,” she said, adding that she did not believe the attackers were from the school.

Since last ⁠Monday, 5,000 people, 85 per cent of them teenagers, have been arrested and dozens injured. Teachers and members of the public have been attacked, while damage to property is estimated in the millions of euros.

Ms Bregeon said the government would fast-track a bill on October 27 to make young people found to have damaged property, or their parents, financially liable.

Security officials fear that Tuesday's organised protests in central Paris, in particular, could bring further ​violence amid concern that far-left and anarchist groups could try to take them over.

Sophie Binet, head of the CGT labour union, told TF1 television on Monday that her members would attend Tuesday's demonstrations to protect the students.

“We've been appalled by what we have seen over the past 10 days and by the unprecedented crackdown that the government has organised,” Ms Binet said.