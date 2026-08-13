One dead in blast at Rotterdam port energy facility

A blast at a storage ⁠facility for petroleum products at ​the Netherlands' Rotterdam port killed one person and wounded ⁠several others on Thursday, officials said, adding that the cause was unknown.

A spokesperson for major energy ⁠commodities trading company Gunvor said an “incident” occurred during ​maintenance ⁠work on a storage ‌tank. A police spokesperson said there was no immediate sign of sabotage and all possible scenarios were under investigation.

Rotterdam is Europe's largest port and comprises oil refineries, liquefied natural gas terminals and multiple petrochemical facilities. Shell, Exxon Mobil, BP and Gunvor Energy are among the energy majors operating at the port.

ExxonMobil is among the companies operating at Rotterdam port. Reuters Show caption: ExxonMobil is among the companies operating at Rotterdam por…

The explosion occurred at around 11.30am. Gunvor said it was co-operating with local authorities. Shell said its operations ​at the port were ‌unaffected by the blast. A ⁠Rotterdam Port spokesperson said ​LNG terminals were not affected.

ExxonMobil shut ​all units ‌at its 191,000-barrels-per-day Rotterdam refinery due to ⁠a power cut, consultancy Wood Mackenzie said in ⁠an alert to clients seen by Reuters. ExxonMobil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rotterdam port authorities said there was no ​connection between the blast and the power cut.