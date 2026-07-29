Italy and Saudi Arabia oppose Israeli annexation efforts in West Bank

Italy and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday stated their opposition to Israeli annexation of the West Bank in a joint statement issued after a meeting on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani hosted the Global Alliance for a Two-State Solution with Prince Faisal bin Farhan, his Saudi counterpart, in Rome. The format was launched in 2024 in New York.

“The ministers reiterated their opposition to any form of annexation – whether partial, total or de facto – of the West Bank and to the forcible displacement of Palestinians,” a joint statement read. Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian also attended the meeting.

Israeli NGOs recently warned of “de facto annexation” advancing at a rapid pace, with the support of Israeli authorities. This is backed by escalating Israeli settler violence against Palestinians since the start of the Gaza war in 2023, with more than 1,000 Palestinians killed.

The situation escalated at the weekend, with two mosques set on fire in an apparent Israeli settler attack after a spate of deadly violence that killed four Palestinians and two Israeli soldiers.

Palestinian Foreign Minister Varsen Aghabekian, left, and Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani at the meetingin Rome. AFP Info

The Italian and Saudi foreign ministers reaffirmed the need to preserve the ceasefire brokered last year in Gaza, demilitarise the strip, ensure the access of humanitarian aid and support the Palestinian Authority, the statement added.

They also addressed the Strait of Hormuz crisis, calling for the need to protect the safety of navigation in the waterway largely blocked by Tehran since a joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran in February.

Discussing Yemen, the ministers condemned recent Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia. Last week, the Houthis announced a maritime blockade in the Red Sea and attacked Saudi oil installations.

The ministers “encouraged all parties to engage constructively in a political process with a view to reaching a comprehensive and lasting solution to the conflict”, the statement said.