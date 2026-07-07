Lebanon caught off guard as Israel announces new talks in Rome

Lebanese officials were not notified that a new round of talks between Lebanon and Israel will be held in Rome, despite Israel’s announcement on Tuesday that negotiations would be held there on July 15 and 16, an informed political source told The National.

“We don’t know anything. The Israelis are saying this but we still don’t have any notice,” the source said.

The source said Italy itself was caught off guard by the Israeli announcement, prompting Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to issue a statement welcoming Israel’s announcement of the talks in Italy. “They didn’t have any notice. They were asking about it just like we were,” the source told The National.

“We warmly welcome the announcement that the next round of talks between Israel and Lebanon,” Mr Tajani said in the statement. “Last April, I informed the Lebanese and Israeli governments of Italy’s willingness to support the dialogue for peace in the region and to host the negotiations.”

A Lebanese security official said the army command had also not been formally notified of the location of the new round of talks. Six senior Lebanese Army officers have been involved in the recent rounds of direct Israel-Lebanon talks in Washington in the lead up to the signing of a peace framework on June 26.

Information Minister Paul Morcos had indicated last week that further negotiations – still in their early stages following the signing of the US-brokered framework to empower the Lebanese army, disarm Hezbollah, and withdraw Israeli troops from ‘pilot zones’ in south Lebanon – were now focused on establishing a timetable for Israel’s withdrawal.

President Joseph Aoun is due to visit Washington on July 21 for his first face-to-face meeting with President Donald Trump, according to a US source. The talks are expected to focus on implementing the Lebanon-Israel framework, including Israeli withdrawal and extending Lebanese state authority in the south.

Lebanon’s cabinet was briefed on the form and content of the framework in a session last Thursday, where fierce objections were raised by those opposed to it, ministerial sources told The National last week – namely, pro-Hezbollah ministers and allies.

Critics of the framework have slammed it as suboptimal and murky, saying it was accepted under US pressure as Israeli troops expanded their invasion.

The uncertainty over the venue comes as officials continue negotiating the framework's implementation, including a timetable for an Israeli withdrawal from south Lebanon.

Last week diplomats and Lebanese officials acknowledged the mammoth obstacles facing the new Israel-Lebanon peace framework. Concerns include the deal's uncertain legal standing, the lack of any timetable for Israel to pull back its troops, and the possibility that the US and Iran will negotiate different terms relating to Lebanon.