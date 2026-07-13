Europeans condemn Iran as it attacks Gulf states after closing Strait of Hormuz

EU foreign ministers on Monday condemned Iran for attacking Gulf states after closing the Strait of Hormuz again as tensions spike once more between Tehran and Washington.

A number of senior officials from the Gulf were in Brussels for a meeting ahead of a leaders' meeting later this year in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“I expressly condemn the fact that Iran has once again attacked ships in the Strait of Hormuz,” German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said. “Every ship that passes through it does so on a sound legal basis, and every attack is unjustified. In particular, all attacks against Gulf states are in no way justified.”

Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen said he expected Gulf officials to brief their European counterparts on the situation on the ground. “We're in continuous contact with all our partners in the Gulf, also with the US and other partners involved, and it's in the European interest that there will be a solution as soon as possible,” Mr Berendsen said.

Johann Wadephul, Germany's Foreign Minister. Bloomberg Info

Belgium's Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said his country remained committed to contributing mine clearance expertise to a defensive naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz jointly led by France and the UK when conditions allow.

Fluctuating situation

“We already have vessels pre-positioned in the region to secure maritime traffic when conditions allow. It's true that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz is constantly fluctuating, and we no longer know whether it's open or closed. But we are ready to assume our responsibilities,” Mr Prevot said.

Iran and the US have traded attacks in recent days after disagreements emerged on the implementation of the deal signed last month that gave Tehran 60 days to “make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels” in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran on Sunday attacked ships that were taking routes it said were not authorised, triggering US strikes on Iranian soil. This in turn led to Iran widening its attacks against neighbours, as it did after the US and Israel launched joint attacks on Iran in late February. The conflict has allowed Iran to attempt to cement its hold over the Strait of Hormuz.

The EU's Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica, said the bloc was trying to “step up relations with the Gulf, notably in the context of the Iran war”. Brussels wants to be part of discussions on the new regional security system that will emerge from the US-Iran conflict. Speaking before the meeting, EU officials told The National the aim was also to express “solidarity” with the Gulf.

Monday's meeting is the third EU-GCC High Level Forum on Regional Security and Co-operation.

The EU and the Gulf have in recent years bolstered their political, security and trade relations, paving the way for the first joint leaders' summit in Brussels in October 2024. It is to be followed by a second meeting in November in Riyadh.

On Sunday, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani was in Brussels to officially launch negotiations on a new strategic partnership agreement with the EU with the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Ms Suica.

Last year, the European Council, the body in which states are represented, gave the green light to the Commission, the bloc's executive arm, to start the process with six GCC countries – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

“These bilateral strategic partnership agreements are very important,” Ms Suica said. The negotiations are aimed at strengthening relations in matters such as trade, security and education.