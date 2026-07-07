Monaco bomb suspect 'found dead in Ukraine'

The body of a Ukrainian woman suspected of carrying ​out ​a bomb ​attack that targeted a ⁠wealthy Ukrainian-born businessman in Monaco last ⁠week has been found near Ukraine's ​capital Kyiv.

Quoting sources in ⁠law enforcement, the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet reported on Tuesday that the woman had been shot and her body was found at about ⁠11pm local time on Monday.

Anastasiia Berezovska, 39, ​was ⁠named as the ‌chief suspect in an Interpol Red Notice, which said ​she was Ukrainian and spoke German. She was wanted by authorities in Monaco for attempted murder, placing an explosive device in a public place with criminal intent and criminal conspiracy.

Monaco's deputy prosecutor said last week that the attacker left the principality on foot to nearby France then fled by car to Germany through several European countries, including Italy.

The entrance of a residential building in Monaco, where a suspected parcel bomb explosion wounded Ukrainian-born businessman Vadym Yermolaiev and his family. EPA Info

Ukrainian-born Vadym Yermolaiev, his partner and son were wounded in the attack on Monday last ​week. Ukrainska Pravda, quoting another source in ⁠law enforcement, reported that ​two suspects had been detained in ​connection with ‌the case.

One of them is an officer with ⁠Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence, while the other is ⁠a former law enforcement officer, the outlet aid. Ukrainian police and the intelligence directorate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr Yermolaiev was given Cypriot nationality in 2019 and ​was placed under Ukrainian sanctions in 2023. Ukrainian media reported this was for doing business in Russian-occupied Crimea.