Police hunt fugitive after blast in Monaco injures Ukrainian construction tycoon

Police are hunting a man suspected of detonating a makeshift ⁠bomb in Monaco believed to have targeted a Ukrainian-born oligarch.

Two of the three victims suffered life-threatening injuries in Monday ​evening's ⁠attack, said Christophe Mirmand, ‌Monaco's Minister of State.

The explosion was in the foyer of a residential building near the French border. The attacker fled to France, Mr Mirmand said.

French and Ukrainian media said the target of the attack was Vadym Yermolaiev, who was a major property developer in Dnipro.

He left Ukraine several years ago, renounced his Ukrainian citizenship and became a citizen of Cyprus. He was placed under Ukrainian sanctions in December 2023.

Mr Mirmand said it was "likely a terrorist attack", adding that the explosive device was thought to have contained bolts and pellets.

The damaged window of a residential building following an explosion in Monaco. Reuters Info

Prince Albert of Monaco described the attack as “an odious act” and "a shock to the entire Monegasque community".

He said state services were working in close co-operation with French authorities.

French emergency services were sent to the scene and a joint police operation was under way to track down the fugitive, France's interior ministry said.

“No event of this nature has ever ​happened in the principality before,” Mr Mirmand said.

The ⁠blast occurred shortly before ​9pm local time on Monday in the centre of ​Monaco, ‌a tax-free microstate on the French Riviera known as a haven ⁠for billionaires and their luxury yachts.

Le Figaro ⁠said video surveillance images showed a man dropping a backpack at the entrance of a residential building shortly before the explosion.

BFM TV described the explosive device as a “parcel bomb”, citing ​the principality's prosecutor general.