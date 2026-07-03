Monaco bomb suspect is Ukrainian woman who fled to Germany

A Ukrainian ​woman is the main suspect in ⁠a bomb attack that targeted a ⁠wealthy businessman in Monaco, officials said on ​Friday, adding that the suspect had fled to Germany and had likely ⁠not acted alone.

Ukrainian-born Vadym Yermolaiev, his partner and son were wounded in the attack on Monday, other sources said earlier this week.

Anastasiia Berezovska, 39, was ⁠named as the chief suspect in an Interpol Red Notice, ​which ⁠said she was Ukrainian, ‌spoke German and was being sought by Monaco for attempted murder, placing ​an explosive device in a public place with criminal intent and criminal conspiracy.

The principality, known for its casino and the luxury lifestyle of its wealthy inhabitants, is located on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by France.

A Red Notice is a request for law enforcement to locate and provisionally arrest a suspect no matter where they are found.

The attacker left a parcel in front of a building in Monaco and set off the bomb with a remote control when the three victims arrived there, Monaco deputy prosecutor Morgan Raymond told reporters.

The suspect then ​left on foot to nearby France and ‌fled with a car that ⁠had been rented in Germany, driving ​back to Germany via several European countries, including Italy.

The entrance of a residential building in Monaco, where a suspected parcel bomb explosion took place. EPA Info

Officials ​had said ‌earlier this week that the suspect, whom they described at the time ⁠as male, was seen on CCTV wearing a dark bucket hat ⁠and top.

The sophistication of the attack has led investigators to consider it likely that the suspect did not act alone, Raymond said. Two people were arrested in Monaco earlier this week but have ​been released, he added.

The suspect was later spotted in Frankfurt, a judicial source in Monaco said.