UK sanctions Russia's shadow fleet moving liquefied natural gas

The UK has announced a new package of sanctions aimed at starving Vladimir Putin of cash for his war against Ukraine.

The measures target the shadow fleet used to move Russian oil and gas, and the finance networks used to evade Western sanctions.

The actions also target three companies and ten officers from the GRU intelligence agency suspected of involvement in covertly acquiring Western technology for the Russian military.

The sanctions were announced as Keir Starmer met allies at the G7 summit in France.

Mr Starmer said: “These sanctions target the vessels, the money and the actors propping up Russia’s war economy, and in turn, threatening European security.

“Working with our G7 allies, we will continue to increase the pressure in Putin and his circle of collaborators until Russia’s war machine is brought to a halt and peace returns to our continent.”

Mr Starmer is seeking to increase pressure on Russia with the new measures, as its war with Ukraine rumbles on with no end in sight after more than four years of fighting.

Mr Starmer is due to hold meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr Starmer will discuss the Ukraine conflict with G7 leaders at the summit in Evian-les-Bains.

The G7 summit is also being held after US President Donald Trump announced a deal with Iran that he says will allow oil shipments to pass freely again through the Strait of Hormuz. He said the waterway, through which two thirds of the world's oil supply normally flows, would reopen fully on Friday, when the deal is signed in Switzerland.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria attend the G7 summit. AFP Info

Shadow fleet

Mr Starmer's announcement increases the number of shadow fleet and Russian LNG vessels under sanctions to more than 600. The measures also target a network involved in covertly procuring western technology for Russia’s military, as well as third country suppliers helping Moscow move money internationally.

British troops seized a Russian shadow fleet vessel in the Channel for the first time at the weekend. The captain of the Smyrtos tanker, Ajay Pant, 38, has been charged with contravening sanctions by the Crown Prosecution Service and is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

“Russia’s aggression threatens not just Ukraine, but the security of all Europe," Mr Starmer said ahead of the announcement. “That is why the UK is stepping up – choking off the revenues that fuel [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war and powering Ukraine through the winters ahead.

“We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes and this announcement reinforces that. Putin should roll back his tanks, end his barbaric strikes and come to the negotiating table.”

A UK border security vessel patrols near the detained Smyrtos tanker off the coast of England. Getty Images Info

UK-based Urenco will also supply enriched uranium to Ukraine’s nuclear power producer, Energoatom, for two years in a deal agreed last week backed by £210 million of UK Export Finance.

Mr Starmer is facing his counterparts on the international stage to talk about global threats as pressure is piling on him over long-term funding for the military at home.

And there is potential for friction with Mr Trump, who was pictured sitting next to Mr Starmer at a working leaders’ dinner on the first night of the summit, amid a strained relationship.

Mr Starmer has announced a social media ban for under 16s after Mr Trump’s pro-tech US administration warned against such a move.

And recent interventions from vice president JD Vance and defence secretary Pete Hegseth linked to the murder of student Henry Nowak prompted No 10 to criticise those seeking to “interfere in our democracy”.

The Prime Minister and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at the summit on Monday.

Mr Starmer updated Mr Merz on his social media ban and they talked about the UK’s ambitions to move closer to the EU, a Downing Street spokeswoman said.

They also met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and talked about strengthening Euro-Atlantic security and innovative financing solutions for defence.

Canada is spearheading the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank, which aims to help member countries fund defence projects at low cost.