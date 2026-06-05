UK and Europe seek to 'derail' Ukraine peace process, Russian economic envoy claims

Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev accused Europe and the UK of seeking to "derail" the Ukraine peace process as Moscow's talks with the US on security guarantees and compromises advance "nicely".

At the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, President Vladimir Putin's annual expo focusing on the country's growth, Mr Dmitriev claimed "some people" were seeking to "undermine this process with the US and sow seeds of doubt".

"We're talking about Europe. We're talking about the UK," he added in an interview. "They feel they should interject themselves in this process. Frankly, they are trying to derail this process.

"There is an understanding of what kind of security guarantees can be on the table. There is an understanding of what Ukraine needs to do to have peace. Lots of those things have already been decided, to have an outline. It's up to Ukraine to accept what sort of suggestions have been made."

Mr Dmitriev, who is the envoy for foreign investment and economic co-operation, said the Trump administration was "working hard to [secure] the compromises that are needed", but declined to say when that would happen. "Even our leaders do not give a timeline, so it would be presumptuous of me to give a timeline," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Washington wants the war between his country and Russia to end before the midterm elections in the US. But Russia's spring offensive has faltered, and Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russia have cut output from oil refineries. On Wednesday, a Ukrainian drone hit a refinery in St Petersburg just as Mr Putin's signature economic event got under way.

Mr Zelenskyy said this week that Kyiv has "security guarantees that allow us to end this war on equal footing with the Russians in any format of diplomacy".

Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of the St Petersburg International Economic Forum. AFP Info

According to Mr Dmitriev, progress now rests on Ukraine accepting agreed-upon conditions. That assessment tracks with a growing split between Washington and its European allies. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged this week that "the prospects don't look great that either side is prepared to make the concessions necessary", but said the US had invested "a tremendous amount of high-level time" and is ready for the next steps.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, said it is in contact with Washington about a new round of talks "as soon as circumstances permit". It added that progress was made in trilateral discussions before the Iran war paused diplomacy. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last month that the trilateral group is "on pause" but that Mr Dmitriev continues to work on investment and economic co-operation.

Meanwhile, officials from Germany, France and the UK are developing plans with Kyiv aimed at enticing Russia into negotiations. EU foreign affairs minister Kaja Kallas said Brussels would propose a list of concessions to demand from Russia as part of any settlement, stressing that "everybody around the table, including the Russians and the Americans, needs to understand that you need Europeans to agree".

The EU has also approved a €90 billion ($104.5 billion) loan for Ukraine for 2026–2027, with €60 billion to be used to strengthen its defence-industrial capacity. A "coalition of the willing" led by France, the UK and Poland has floated security guarantees that could include European troop deployments to enforce a ceasefire.

Mr Dmitriev said Europe's approach relies too heavily on pressure. "They try to follow a hard approach because pressure on Russia never works," he added. "Russia has never really succumbed to pressure. The best approach is just: how do we really have a compromise?"

He pointed to contacts with "pragmatic forces" in Europe, including a vice chairman of the German far-right Alternative for Germany party, who "understands that economically Germany needs Russian gas, Germany needs Russian energy". Still, he said the most constructive dialogue is with the Trump administration.