EU to keep offices in Yemen despite WFP closures over security concerns

The EU is maintaining its offices in Yemen despite the UN's World Food Programme closing operations in rebel-held vast parts of the country over security concerns, a senior official has said.

Hadja Lahbi, the European commissioner for humanitarian aid, told The National there is a growing problem because "increasingly, saving lives is costing the lives of those who are precisely trying to provide aid and alleviate suffering".

Yemen is in the grip of one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, after more than ten years of civil war. The UN warned on Friday that about 21 million people need aid.

The WFP's withdrawal due to security concerns and harassment from the Houthi rebels that control the most densely populated parts of the country, including the capital Sanaa, is expected to worsen widespread hunger.

“Faced with the number of victims among humanitarian workers, unfortunately, some NGOs, some of our partners, are deciding to withdraw,” Ms Lahbi said.

The directorate-general for European civil protection and humanitarian aid operations, known as DG Echo, has offices in Sanaa and in Aden, the seat of Yemen’s internationally recognised government.

“We still have a point of entry – a point of contact, an office – a representation of our Echo offices in Sanaa and in Aden,” Ms Lahbi added.

The WFP closures comes at a time when 18 million face acute food insecurity and potentially famine. UN officials said their agencies unable to help in Houthi-held areas, which account for about 70 per cent of humanitarian needs, due to a campaign of harassment.

The EU allocated €120 million in aid to Yemen in 2025, including a €40 million top-up in September to tackle Yemen's crisis and help prevent famine-like conditions.

The dedicated EU Humanitarian Air Bridge operation delivered over 432 tonnes of supplies as part of a cholera response.

Wider Middle East

EU crisis management chief Hadja Lahbib in Damascus with Syria's President Ahmad Al Shara in January, 2025. Sana / AFP

Ms Lahbib highlighted the EU's role as the most important global aid donor “following the massive withdrawal of the United States” under President Donald Trump.

The EU has a $1.9 billion humanitarian aid budget for 2026, with €448 million specifically allocated for the Middle East. The overall budget includes 10 per cent of its aid dedicated to emergency situations, particularly towards young girls in crisis situations.

Ms Lahbib, who is scheduled to travel soon to the Great Lakes region, regularly advocates for more aid to flow into conflict zone. She has recently called for more humanitarian aid to enter north-east Syria, where 170,000 people have been displaced by recent fighting between Kurdish militias and government forces.

The EU was quick to lift sanctions on Syria after the fall of the Assad regime in late 2024, followed by the US, but has warned the country's new leaders that it would closely monitor the fate of minorities. Ms Lahbib was the first representative of the EU Commission, the bloc's legislative arm, to visit Damascus in January 2025.

The US Department of State has not announced aid for Syria, although it sent assistance to civilian populations after clashes in the southern region of Sweida last year.

A fragile ceasefire in north-east Syria was extended by 15 days on January 24 and two humanitarian corridors were opened.

On Friday, Syria's government said it had reached a milestone agreement to integrate the SDF into the central army, boosting hopes for stability.

France has been heavily involved in talks in a bid to avoid large scale civilian killings such as those against Druze and Alawite populations last year that rocked the country.

“What we want is for there to be a political, diplomatic process that comprehensively resolves the conflict and includes addressing the issue of the minority or ethnic diversity of the country, which is also the source of its wealth,” Ms Lahbib said.