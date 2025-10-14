Jesper Brodin, chief executive of the Ingka Group, has been nominated as the next head of the UNHCR. Getty Images
Sweden nominates Ikea chief Jesper Brodin to head UNHCR

Refugee agency would benefit from leader with business acumen, says government

October 14, 2025

Sweden's government said on Tuesday that it had nominated Jesper Brodin, the outgoing head of the holding company managing most of the Ikea furniture stores, to lead the UN refugee agency.

The UNHCR is grappling with surging global displacement while the United States – traditionally the top donor – has heavily slashed foreign aid under President Donald Trump.

Current UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said in early October that the agency had shed nearly 5,000 jobs this year following cuts to international aid.

Sweden's government said it had put forward Mr Brodin for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees “based on the conviction that future humanitarian efforts demand new forms of leadership – in which collaboration between development co-operation and business plays a key role”.

Benjamin Dousa, Sweden's Minister for International Development Co-operation, said in a statement: “The UN system would be strengthened by a person with business experience, especially given the major challenges now facing the UN.

“That's why someone who knows how to keep hold of the purse strings and deliver efficient operations is needed.”

The government said Mr Brodin had co-operated with UNHCR to establish programmes to employ refugees.

He has been the chief executive of Ingka Group, which controls most of the furniture giant's stores, since 2017. The company announced earlier this year that he had decided to move on.

Ingka said in August that deputy chief executive Juvencio Maeztu would take over as chief executive by November 5, and Mr Brodin would stay with the company until February 2026.

Updated: October 14, 2025, 1:21 PM