Sweden nominates Ikea chief Jesper Brodin to head UNHCR

Sweden's government said on Tuesday that it had nominated Jesper Brodin, the outgoing head of the holding company managing most of the Ikea furniture stores, to lead the UN refugee agency.

The UNHCR is grappling with surging global displacement while the United States – traditionally the top donor – has heavily slashed foreign aid under President Donald Trump.

Current UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi said in early October that the agency had shed nearly 5,000 jobs this year following cuts to international aid.

Sweden's government said it had put forward Mr Brodin for United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees “based on the conviction that future humanitarian efforts demand new forms of leadership – in which collaboration between development co-operation and business plays a key role”.

Benjamin Dousa, Sweden's Minister for International Development Co-operation, said in a statement: “The UN system would be strengthened by a person with business experience, especially given the major challenges now facing the UN.

“That's why someone who knows how to keep hold of the purse strings and deliver efficient operations is needed.”

The government said Mr Brodin had co-operated with UNHCR to establish programmes to employ refugees.

He has been the chief executive of Ingka Group, which controls most of the furniture giant's stores, since 2017. The company announced earlier this year that he had decided to move on.

Ingka said in August that deputy chief executive Juvencio Maeztu would take over as chief executive by November 5, and Mr Brodin would stay with the company until February 2026.

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Kumulus Water Started: 2021 Founders: Iheb Triki and Mohamed Ali Abid Based: Tunisia Sector: Water technology Number of staff: 22 Investment raised: $4 million

SM Town Live is on Friday, April 6 at Autism Rocks Arena, Dubai. Tickets are Dh375 at www.platinumlist.net

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 402bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: From Dh280,000

Getting%20there%20and%20where%20to%20stay %3Cp%3EFly%20with%20Etihad%20Airways%20from%20Abu%20Dhabi%20to%20New%20York%E2%80%99s%20JFK.%20There's%2011%20flights%20a%20week%20and%20economy%20fares%20start%20at%20around%20Dh5%2C000.%3Cbr%3EStay%20at%20The%20Mark%20Hotel%20on%20the%20city%E2%80%99s%20Upper%20East%20Side.%20Overnight%20stays%20start%20from%20%241395%20per%20night.%3Cbr%3EVisit%20NYC%20Go%2C%20the%20official%20destination%20resource%20for%20New%20York%20City%20for%20all%20the%20latest%20events%2C%20activites%20and%20openings.%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Company%20profile %3Cp%3EName%3A%20Tabby%3Cbr%3EFounded%3A%20August%202019%3B%20platform%20went%20live%20in%20February%202020%3Cbr%3EFounder%2FCEO%3A%20Hosam%20Arab%2C%20co-founder%3A%20Daniil%20Barkalov%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Payments%3Cbr%3ESize%3A%2040-50%20employees%3Cbr%3EStage%3A%20Series%20A%3Cbr%3EInvestors%3A%20Arbor%20Ventures%2C%20Mubadala%20Capital%2C%20Wamda%20Capital%2C%20STV%2C%20Raed%20Ventures%2C%20Global%20Founders%20Capital%2C%20JIMCO%2C%20Global%20Ventures%2C%20Venture%20Souq%2C%20Outliers%20VC%2C%20MSA%20Capital%2C%20HOF%20and%20AB%20Accelerator.%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier 2025, Thailand UAE fixtures

May 9, v Malaysia

May 10, v Qatar

May 13, v Malaysia

May 15, v Qatar

May 18 and 19, semi-finals

May 20, final

Tuesday's fixtures Group A Kyrgyzstan v Qatar, 5.45pm Iran v Uzbekistan, 8pm N Korea v UAE, 10.15pm

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

Adele: The Stories Behind The Songs

Caroline Sullivan

Carlton Books

Traits of Chinese zodiac animals Tiger:independent, successful, volatile

Rat:witty, creative, charming

Ox:diligent, perseverent, conservative

Rabbit:gracious, considerate, sensitive

Dragon:prosperous, brave, rash

Snake:calm, thoughtful, stubborn

Horse:faithful, energetic, carefree

Sheep:easy-going, peacemaker, curious

Monkey:family-orientated, clever, playful

Rooster:honest, confident, pompous

Dog:loyal, kind, perfectionist

Boar:loving, tolerant, indulgent

The specs: Macan Turbo Engine: Dual synchronous electric motors

Power: 639hp

Torque: 1,130Nm

Transmission: Single-speed automatic

Touring range: 591km

Price: From Dh412,500

On sale: Deliveries start in October

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

Gulf Under 19s final Dubai College A 50-12 Dubai College B

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150 employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar

Lexus LX700h specs Engine: 3.4-litre twin-turbo V6 plus supplementary electric motor Power: 464hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 790Nm from 2,000-3,600rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 11.7L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh590,000

Zombieland: Double Tap Director: Ruben Fleischer Stars: Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone Four out of five stars

What is safeguarding? “Safeguarding, not just in sport, but in all walks of life, is making sure that policies are put in place that make sure your child is safe; when they attend a football club, a tennis club, that there are welfare officers at clubs who are qualified to a standard to make sure your child is safe in that environment,” Derek Bell explains.

Crops that could be introduced to the UAE 1: Quinoa 2. Bathua 3. Amaranth 4. Pearl and finger millet 5. Sorghum

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin Director: Shawn Levy Rating: 3/5

FIGHT CARD Fights start from 6pm Friday, January 31 Catchweight 82kg

Piotr Kuberski (POL) v Ahmed Saeb (IRQ) Women’s bantamweight

Cornelia Holm (SWE) v Corinne Laframboise (CAN) Welterweight

Omar Hussein (JOR) v Vitalii Stoian (UKR) Welterweight

Josh Togo (LEB) v Ali Dyusenov (UZB) Flyweight

Isaac Pimentel (BRA) v Delfin Nawen (PHI) Catchweight 80kg​​​​​​​

Seb Eubank (GBR) v Mohamed El Mokadem (EGY) Lightweight

Mohammad Yahya (UAE) v Ramadan Noaman (EGY) Lightweight

Alan Omer (GER) v Reydon Romero (PHI) Welterweight

Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Juho Valamaa (FIN) Featherweight

Elias Boudegzdame (ALG) v Austin Arnett (USA) Super heavyweight

Roman Wehbe (LEB) v Maciej Sosnowski (POL)