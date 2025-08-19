Europe faces $1 trillion military bill to match US might on continent

President Donald Trump is offering security guarantees for Ukraine and the wider European region as part of a peace process, which prompts the question: what is the US military's role on the continent worth?

Removing American might from the European equation raises queries over how much dozens of countries can invest to match the level of military readiness on offer today. The cost for Europe's defence in the event of a US military withdrawal following a Ukraine peace deal would be $1 trillion, according to a think tank.

That estimated total cost above $1 trillion would stem from the boosting of defence spending back to Cold War levels in terms of individual nations' GDP. The IISS estimate covers both one-off procurement outlays of almost $400 billion as well as support and associated costs over a 25-year assumed lifespan.

The additional purchases would be triggered as a first step during a “window of vulnerability” in which a dramatic increase in defence spending would be needed just to stand still. This means building 600 tanks and 10 nuclear submarines and adding 400 fighter jets, the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) said.

That would need to be done at speed to meet a resurgent Russian threat, with the likelihood that Moscow would have reconstituted its forces by 2027. Russia's economy is already on a war footing, so it has the ability to produce 2,700 attack drones a month, and has an army that is experienced in modern warfare.

Europe’s Nato states have promised to increase their defence budgets from 2 per cent to 3 per cent of GDP. The bill would suddenly go much higher if the US started to withdraw 128,000 service personnel and their kit to concentrate on the Indo-Pacific region.

As US Vice President JD Vance has said, Europe must “step up in a big way to provide for its own defence”. This will require the continent’s powers to “reduce dependencies on the US and, in extremis, to prepare for a Nato without any US role”, the IISS report stated.

Fighter jets

The most expensive single item would be the purchase of 400 tactical combat aircraft, and training the pilots to fly them. But having many more squadrons of F-35 stealth fighters, Eurofighters and F-16s would give Europe a significant edge over Russia’s depleted air force.

This new air armada would cost up to $64 billion but Europe would also need other aircraft currently supplied by the US, including 15 P-8 Poseidon submarine hunters ($4.8 billion) and 200 attack helicopters, such as the Apache ($12 billion).

It would at the very least need a further 50 Reaper combat drones ($3 billion), given the game-changing impact of drones in the Ukraine-Russia war.

All its aircraft would need missiles, from Meteor air-to-air weapons to Storm Shadow cruise missiles, with a further 7,000 required at a high end cost of $16 billion.

Polish Leopard 2PL tanks. Reuters

Tanks and missiles

With drones making armoured warfare a much trickier undertaking, the 600 extra main battle tanks ($18 billion) required, such as the US-made Abrams or German Leopard 2, would also need to be more resilient.

Infantry fighting vehicles, which have proven their worth in Ukraine by protecting troops and providing firepower, would be a priority. A further 2,400 of all types would be necessary, costing $25 billion.

Given the importance of artillery, far more will be required, with at least 100 guns ($2.2 billion) and many more short or medium-range missiles such at the US-supplied Atacms, which have proven effective in Ukraine.

A total of 400 Atacms would be needed, as well as 27 extra air-defence batteries, such as the Patriot ($35 billion), which have been vital in defending Ukraine’s civilians and infrastructure.

Essentially, on land the continent would need an additional three armoured divisions to cover the US absence.

HMS Diamond, a British Royal Navy Type-45 destroyer. MOD Crown Copyright

Warships and subs

A war at sea will require significant European upgrades to combat Moscow’s powerful Northern Fleet in the North Sea and Baltic Sea.

An additional 10 nuclear submarines ($22 billion), such as the British-made Astute class, would be required, even though they take a decade to build, along with a destroyer force of 20 extra ships ($50 billion).

A further four aircraft carriers would be necessary at a cost of $13.6 billion.

These will all need more missiles, from cruise to air defence and torpedoes totalling $25 billion, according to the IISS estimate.

Arms budgets

Given that much of the above will take years to assemble, alongside willingness among European powers to finance it, the continent would face a “considerable window of vulnerability” without US support, the report said.

Therefore, it might not have “much time to prepare for a Russian threat to allied territory” and would face “a wide range of capability gaps”. Europe would face stark choices on how to fill them, especially with aircraft production at global aerospace factories already at high capacity.

In the short term this would be “very challenging”, but given a few more years it “would not be an impossible task”, the authors suggested.

The biog Age: 59 From: Giza Governorate, Egypt Family: A daughter, two sons and wife Favourite tree: Ghaf Runner up favourite tree: Frankincense Favourite place on Sir Bani Yas Island: “I love all of Sir Bani Yas. Every spot of Sir Bani Yas, I love it.”

Long Shot Director: Jonathan Levine Starring: Charlize Theron, Seth Rogan Four stars

Women%E2%80%99s%20Asia%20Cup %3Cp%3ESylhet%2C%20Bangladesh%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20results%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ELost%20to%20Sri%20Lanka%20by%2011%20runs%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EUAE%20fixtures%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ETue%20Oct%204%2C%20v%20India%3Cbr%3EWed%20Oct%205%2C%20v%20Malaysia%3Cbr%3EFri%20Oct%207%2C%20v%20Thailand%3Cbr%3ESun%20Oct%209%2C%20v%20Pakistan%3Cbr%3ETue%20Oct%2011%2C%20v%20Bangladesh%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Superior, Connor Beasley (jockey), Ahmad bin Harmash (trainer) 7.05pm: Handicap Dh 185,000 2,000m

Winner: Tried And True, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 7.40pm: Maiden Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Roy Orbison, Fernando Jara, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.15pm Handicap Dh 190,000 1,400m

Winner: Taamol, Dane O’Neill, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

8.50pm Handicap Dh 175,000 1,600m

Winner: Welford, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 9.25pm: Handicap Dh 175,000 1,200m

Winner: Lavaspin, Richard Mullen, Satish Seemar 10pm: Handicap Dh 165,000 1,600m

Winner: Untold Secret, Xavier Ziani, Sandeep Jadhav

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

Results %3Cp%3E%0D%3Cstrong%3EElite%20men%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E1.%20Amare%20Hailemichael%20Samson%20(ERI)%202%3A07%3A10%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Leornard%20Barsoton%20(KEN)%202%3A09%3A37%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Ilham%20Ozbilan%20(TUR)%202%3A10%3A16%0D%3Cbr%3E4.%20Gideon%20Chepkonga%20(KEN)%202%3A11%3A17%0D%3Cbr%3E5.%20Isaac%20Timoi%20(KEN)%202%3A11%3A34%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EElite%20women%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E1.%20Brigid%20Kosgei%20(KEN)%202%3A19%3A15%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Hawi%20Feysa%20Gejia%20(ETH)%202%3A24%3A03%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Sintayehu%20Dessi%20(ETH)%202%3A25%3A36%0D%3Cbr%3E4.%20Aurelia%20Kiptui%20(KEN)%202%3A28%3A59%0D%3Cbr%3E5.%20Emily%20Kipchumba%20(KEN)%202%3A29%3A52%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Factfile on Garbine Muguruza: Name: Garbine Muguruza (ESP) World ranking: 15 (will rise to 5 on Monday) Date of birth: October 8, 1993 Place of birth: Caracas, Venezuela Place of residence: Geneva, Switzerland Height: 6ft (1.82m) Career singles titles: 4 Grand Slam titles: 2 (French Open 2016, Wimbledon 2017) Career prize money: $13,928,719

Pearls on a Branch: Oral Tales

​​​​​​​Najlaa Khoury, Archipelago Books

BIGGEST CYBER SECURITY INCIDENTS IN RECENT TIMES SolarWinds supply chain attack: Came to light in December 2020 but had taken root for several months, compromising major tech companies, governments and its entities Microsoft Exchange server exploitation: March 2021; attackers used a vulnerability to steal emails Kaseya attack: July 2021; ransomware hit perpetrated REvil, resulting in severe downtime for more than 1,000 companies Log4j breach: December 2021; attackers exploited the Java-written code to inflitrate businesses and governments

The specs: 2017 Maserati Quattroporte Price, base / as tested Dh389,000 / Dh559,000 Engine 3.0L twin-turbo V8 Transmission Eight-speed automatic Power 530hp @ 6,800rpm Torque 650Nm @ 2,000 rpm Fuel economy, combined 10.7L / 100km

THE LIGHT Director: Tom Tykwer Starring: Tala Al Deen, Nicolette Krebitz, Lars Eidinger Rating: 3/5

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESmartCrowd%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2018%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESiddiq%20Farid%20and%20Musfique%20Ahmed%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFinTech%20%2F%20PropTech%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInitial%20investment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%24650%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2035%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%20institutional%20investors%20and%20notable%20angel%20investors%20(500%20MENA%2C%20Shurooq%2C%20Mada%2C%20Seedstar%2C%20Tricap)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Itcan profile Founders: Mansour Althani and Abdullah Althani Based: Business Bay, with offices in Saudi Arabia, Egypt and India Sector: Technology, digital marketing and e-commerce Size: 70 employees Revenue: On track to make Dh100 million in revenue this year since its 2015 launch Funding: Self-funded to date

Jurassic%20Park %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESteven%20Spielberg%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sam%20Neill%2C%20Jeff%20Goldblum%20and%20Richard%20Attenborough%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tips for job-seekers Do not submit your application through the Easy Apply button on LinkedIn. Employers receive between 600 and 800 replies for each job advert on the platform. If you are the right fit for a job, connect to a relevant person in the company on LinkedIn and send them a direct message.

Make sure you are an exact fit for the job advertised. If you are an HR manager with five years’ experience in retail and the job requires a similar candidate with five years’ experience in consumer, you should apply. But if you have no experience in HR, do not apply for the job. David Mackenzie, founder of recruitment agency Mackenzie Jones Middle East

'Falling%20for%20Christmas' %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Janeen%20Damian%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Lindsay%20Lohan%2C%20Chord%20Overstreet%2C%20Jack%20Wagner%2C%20Aliana%20Lohan%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%201%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

World Sevens Series standing after Dubai 1. South Africa

2. New Zealand

3. England

4. Fiji

5. Australia

6. Samoa

7. Kenya

8. Scotland

9. France

10. Spain

11. Argentina

12. Canada

13. Wales

14. Uganda

15. United States

16. Russia