Ten people were killed when a gunman opened fire at an adult education centre in Orebro, Sweden in early February. AFP
Ten people were killed when a gunman opened fire at an adult education centre in Orebro, Sweden in early February. AFP

News

Europe

Swedish schools to use video surveillance and random bag searches after shooting

Security to be stepped up after 10 were killed at adult education centre in Orebro

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

March 20, 2025