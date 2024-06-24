Gunmen kill at least 17 in attacks on places of worship in Russia's Dagestan

Gunmen attacked churches and synagogues in Russia's North Caucasus region of Dagestan on Sunday, killing at least 15 police officers, a priest and a security guard, officials have said.

The unidentified assailants launched simultaneous attacks in Makhachkala, the region's largest city, and in Derbent.

The attacks coincided with the Christian Orthodox festival of Pentecost, which is widely celebrated across Russia on Sunday.

Russia's Investigative Committee said it had opened an investigation into the “acts of terror” in Dagestan – which has previously been the scene of extremist attacks.

“This evening, in Derbent and Makhachkala, unknown [attackers] made attempts to destabilise the situation in society,” Dagestan's leader Sergei Melikov wrote on Telegram, without naming any culprits.

Melikov said more than 15 police officers “fell victim” to what he labelled as a “terrorist attack.”

Russian officials said police had killed four gunmen in Makhachkala and two in Derbent.

The assailants attacked “two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a police checkpoint”, the National Anti-terrorism Committee told Russian media.

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church and a staunch supporter of the Kremlin, said the “enemy” was looking to destroy “interreligious peace” in the country.

The church said arch-priest Nikolai Kotelnikov was “brutally killed” in Derbent.

Gunmen also attacked synagogues in both cities but no casualties were reported. Derbent is home to an ancient Jewish community.

In April, Russia's FSB security service said four people in Dagestan were arrested on suspicion of plotting the deadly attack on Moscow's Crocus City Hall a month before. The attack was claimed by the Islamic State.

Militants from Dagestan are known to have travelled to Syria to join ISIS in 2015.

Muslim-majority Dagestan lies east of Chechnya, where Russia has fought against separatists in two brutal wars.

Mr Melikov said June 24 to June 26 had been declared days of mourning in Dagestan.