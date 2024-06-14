G7 leaders show solidarity on tougher migration measures

Group of Seven leaders meeting in southern Italy for their annual summit are attempting to set up a coalition to fight smuggling networks that fuel illegal migration, diplomats and analysts have told The National.

Migration was the first topic on the agenda on Friday, the second day of the summit of the leaders of the world's largest developed economies, at Borgo Egnazia resort, in Puglia.

"Gender equality, crime, and human rights are the three themes we'll see dominate the message in the final communique," said John Kirton, director of the Toronto-based G7 research group.

A senior EU official said that there was a "strong call from the room" on Friday to make a coalition to fight smugglers operational.

“We have people exploiting human misery and we are in very compassionate societies," they said.

Pope Francis and a number of non-G7 leaders are attending the summit, including the UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed, and will discuss the impact of artificial intelligence on humanity. A final communique is expected to be issued on Friday evening.

Migration has long been a priority for the summit host, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. She campaigned for office on the promise of a naval blockade to stop migrants from attempting the dangerous trip by sea to EU country Italy.

Ms Meloni softened her stance after assuming office in October 2022 and paved the way last year to issuing more than 400,000 work permits to non-EU workers in an attempt to promote legal migration.

Ms Meloni has adroitly laced her anti-immigration views with calls for more human dignity and a tougher response against criminal networks that exploit migrants, said John Kirton, director of the Toronto-based G7 research group.

“She has framed it as a matter of human rights,” Mr Kirton told The National.

“The ultimate human right is that of, say an African, to live and work and prosper in the country where they were born. It starts with supporting the human rights of the people there.”

As for those who risk their lives on boats in a bid to make it to the EU, Ms Meloni has framed that as an issue of modern slavery, including sexual slavery.

Pope Francis and national leaders take part in a working session during the G7 summit in Savelletri, Italy. AFP

“It's the only item on gender equality that has appeared on her agenda so far,” said Mr Kirton.

“Who could disagree with supporting young women and girls thrust into prostitution when they arrive in European countries because they have been deceived along the way?”

Gone are the days when G7 leaders called for a warm welcome of refugees, as they did in 1979, with Japan as a host country, in an attempt to address populations fleeing war in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia.

Except for Canada, all leaders of the G7 – which also includes Italy, Germany, France, the UK and the US – have been pushing to make access to their countries tougher for migrants and refugees.

“Stop the boats, build the wall – that's been the dominant discourse,” said Mr Kirton.

It is viewed as good practice to not oppose the G7 host's priorities because hosting the event is a rotating responsibility.

Additionally, topics of importance to Ms Meloni – including the Israel-Gaza war, support for Ukraine and concerns over a trade war with China – have found broad resonance with her counterparts.

Despite socially conservative views that clash with most other European leaders' values, Ms Meloni is now viewed as one of Europe's most influential leaders – a position that has been bolstered by her Brothers of Italy party's resounding victory in the European elections last week.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet on day two of the G7 summit in Puglia, southern Italy. Getty Image

“Russia, Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific, the Middle East, all the way down to artificial intelligence, all fellow G7 leaders say that's what we need to do,” said Mr Kirton.

G7 leaders also hope to tackle migration with leaders from countries including Brazil, Algeria and India, who have been invited for a joint session on Friday afternoon.

There is an awareness among G7 members that migration patterns between countries in the Global South are equally if not more important than from the South to the North, said the EU official.

“That's why the outreach countries are those listed,” they said.

“The way you break these [smuggling] networks is through law enforcement, working on tackling the root causes of migration, and creating legal pathways for migration.”