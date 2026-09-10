Five dead and 87 missing in Philippines ferry fire

Five people died and 87 were missing after a passenger ferry caught fire off Coron in the western Philippines, the Coast Guard said.

The fire broke out aboard the June Aster ferry at around 6.45pm local time on Wednesday in waters off Coron, Palawan, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

The vessel had departed from Manila and was travelling to Coron when it caught fire.

The ferry's manifest listed 117 passengers and 17 crew members, putting the total number of people aboard at 134.

Coast Guard representative Noemie Cayabyab said 42 people had been rescued, including 38 passengers and four crew members.

Five people have died and 87 are unaccounted for, the Coast Guard said.

Ms Cayabyab stressed the figures were live and could change as search and rescue operations continued.

Coast Guard footage showed the June Aster ferry engulfed in flames, while responders assisted survivors and handled casualties.

Search and rescue teams from the Coast Guard and other local agencies were deployed to the area following the fire.

The burnt-out ferry after the fire was extinguished. AFP Show caption: The burnt-out ferry after the fire was extinguished. AFP

The Coast Guard said the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

Authorities continued efforts on Thursday to locate people still missing from the vessel.

The Philippine Coast Guard said the operation was continuing and appealed for information from families with relatives aboard the ferry.