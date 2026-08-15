At least 47 killed as powerful earthquake strikes Indonesia

The death toll following a 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck off eastern Indonesia on Saturday crossed 45, the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) said in its latest statement.

Earlier, rescue workers near the port town of Maumere found 20 dead, six injured and two trapped under rubble, said Fathur Rahman, head of the city's rescue agency. Maumere is the main town in Sikka Regency, ​on Flores Island.

Emergency personnel have not yet reached Nagekeo, the region closest to the epicentre of the quake, and communication systems in the area have been affected, Mr Fathur said. Roads to the region have been blocked by landslides, while a team is attempting to reach it by ferry, he added.

About 2,000 residents in Nagekeo were moved to safety. Damage was reported to houses, warehouses and government sites, the national disaster mitigation agency said. Authorities also reported traffic congestion and power cuts in parts the regency, the agency added.

Emanuel Melkiades Laka Lena, Governor of East Nusa Tenggara province, said at a media conference that at least five people died when a building collapsed on them while they slept.

"The quake was massive, the shock was so strong. We were resting at home with family," said Nona, a resident of Talibura, ​a village in East Nusa Tenggara. "There were 13 of us inside the house and ‌we all ran to save ourselves."

Preliminary BNPB data ​showed 157 homes were heavily damaged, 41 moderately damaged and 148 lightly damaged. Damage was also reported at 87 schools, 18 health facilities, five places of worship and six office ‌buildings, along ⁠with other infrastructure.

Tremors were felt across East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara and parts of South Sulawesi. Residents in several areas reported shaking that lasted about one minute.

Tsunami waves of less than one metre were recorded in several areas after the morning tremor. The tsunami warning was lifted about three hours after the quake struck.

The Indonesian geophysics agency BMKG recorded the first quake at 4.58am at a depth of 15km, followed by several aftershocks. In 1992, the same area was hit by a magnitude-7.5 earthquake that caused extensive destruction, the agency added.

Indonesia straddles the Pacific Ring of Fire, a seismically active zone where tectonic plates in the Earth's crust meet, leading to quakes and volcanic eruptions.

The United Arab Emirates expressed its solidarity with Indonesia over the earthquake, relaying sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the country and its people over the tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all those who were injured.