Volunteers rescue residents from a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Puducherry on December 2, after Cyclone Fengal hit Tamil Nadu. AFP
News

Asia

Cyclone Fengal: Toll rises to 28 after members of Indian family trapped in mudslide found dead

At least 12 people have died in Tamil Nadu state and another 16 in Sri Lanka

Taniya Dutta
Taniya Dutta
New Delhi

December 03, 2024

