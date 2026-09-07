Five dead as Amazon cargo plane crashes at Miami airport

An Amazon Prime Air cargo plane overran a runway and crashed while landing at Miami International Airport on Sunday, killing at least five people and injuring five others, officials said.

Prime Air Flight 7598, a Boeing 767-300 operated for Amazon by cargo carrier 21 Air, ran off the airport's diagonal runway just before 2pm local time and struck several vehicles on the ground, the officials said. It had departed San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Miami-Dade fire chief Ray Jadallah said five people were injured, including three who were in critical condition. At least two people were trapped inside vehicles hit by the aircraft, while the pilot and co-pilot remained trapped in the wreckage.

Officials did not immediately identify those killed.

More than 60 rescue units and about 200 emergency personnel responded to the crash, Miami-Dade fire rescue said. Crews were still dealing with an active fuel leak from the aircraft late Sunday afternoon.

The airport halted all flights after the crash, but two of its four runways had reopened by Sunday evening.

The aircraft was a 32-year-old freighter that departed from San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to Flightradar24. The jet had previously operated as a passenger aircraft for several airlines before being converted to a freighter.

Flightradar24 said the aircraft was traveling at 207km/h when it left the usable runway.

Photographs published by Reuters showed the jet resting with its nose on the ground and its tail raised. Scorch marks were visible along the aircraft's right side.

Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said the company was working with authorities to establish what happened.

"Our absolute priority is the safety, well-being and care of everyone involved," Ms Nantel said.

The National Transportation Safety Board sent a team led by chairwoman Jennifer Homendy to investigate the crash.

Boeing and 21 Air said they would support the government investigations.

"We are devastated by the accident involving one of our aircraft in Miami today," 21 Air said in a statement. "Our deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives."

The crash is the latest fatal accident involving an aircraft operating for Amazon Prime Air. In February 2019, Atlas Air Flight 3591, a Boeing 767-300 freighter flying for Amazon from Miami to Houston, crashed into Trinity Bay, Texas, killing all three people aboard.