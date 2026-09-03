Israel set to return five Lebanese detainees to Lebanon, reports say

Israel is reportedly set to release five Lebanese detainees on Thursday and return them to Lebanon, as part of ongoing US-brokered negotiations between the two countries.

The International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed that a humanitarian operation was underway but did not provide further details.

"A humanitarian operation is currently underway. To safeguard the integrity of the operation and the safety of all those involved, the ICRC will only be communicating once the operation is complete," Hachem Osseiran, ICRC spokesperson for the Middle East, told The National.

Israeli media reports suggested the release was a gesture of goodwill to the Lebanese government amid ongoing diplomacy efforts.

This is a developing story...