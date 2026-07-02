Venezuela earthquake death toll passes 2,000

News

  • Rescue workers recover a body from the rubble of a building destroyed by earthquakes in La Guaira, Venezuela. Two earthquakes struck the country in quick succession on June 24. EPA
    Rescue workers recover a body from the rubble of a building destroyed by earthquakes in La Guaira, Venezuela. Two earthquakes struck the country in quick succession on June 24. EPA
  • Rescue work at the site of a collapsed building in the Mision Vivienda government housing project in Los Cocos, La Guaira. Reuters
    Rescue work at the site of a collapsed building in the Mision Vivienda government housing project in Los Cocos, La Guaira. Reuters
  • Rescuers work at the site of a building collapse in La Guaira. The state was the area worst hit by the quakes. Reuters
    Rescuers work at the site of a building collapse in La Guaira. The state was the area worst hit by the quakes. Reuters
  • A man hugs his dog after it was rescued from the rubble of a building in La Guaira. EPA
    A man hugs his dog after it was rescued from the rubble of a building in La Guaira. EPA
  • Dozens of buildings collapsed into piles of sand and rubble in La Guaira, about 40km north of Caracas. Reuters
    Dozens of buildings collapsed into piles of sand and rubble in La Guaira, about 40km north of Caracas. Reuters
  • More than 2,000 people were killed in the quakes. Getty Images
    More than 2,000 people were killed in the quakes. Getty Images
  • A UN rescuer works with a search-and-rescue dog in La Guaira. Reuters
    A UN rescuer works with a search-and-rescue dog in La Guaira. Reuters
  • A US Marine and local people carry out a search-and-rescue operation in La Guaira. AFP
    A US Marine and local people carry out a search-and-rescue operation in La Guaira. AFP
  • A Slovakian rescue team at work in the Mision Vivienda complex in La Guaira. Reuters
    A Slovakian rescue team at work in the Mision Vivienda complex in La Guaira. Reuters
  • People search the debris of a collapsed building in the Los Corales neighbourhood of Caraballeda, La Guaira state. AFP
    People search the debris of a collapsed building in the Los Corales neighbourhood of Caraballeda, La Guaira state. AFP

Venezuela earthquake death toll passes 2,000

More than 11,000 people injured and almost 13,000 left homeless

The National

July 02, 2026

The death toll from Venezuela's twin earthquakes has risen to more than 2,000 as rescue teams continue to search for survivors.

Venezuela's National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez on Wednesday said deaths had risen to 2,300, more than 11,000 people had been injured and almost 13,000 had been left homeless.

The United Nations estimates that at least 50,000 people are missing.

Venezuela's interim president Delcy Rodriguez has declared seven days of mourning, saying the country's “soul is torn apart by the human losses”.

Two earthquakes, with magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, struck within a minute of each other, toppling buildings and severely damaging the country’s main international airport, on June 24. Dozens of buildings collapsed into piles of sand and rubble in the coastal state of La Guaira, about 40km north of Caracas.

The US Geological Survey estimates that the earthquakes could have caused more than 10,000 deaths, which would make them among Latin America's deadliest in the past century.

The Venezuelan government will create a $200 million reconstruction fund using International Monetary Fund resources to finance repairs to infrastructure, hospitals and housing, Ms Rodriguez said last week. Officials are also discussing an additional fund to support victims, while public and private banks will activate credit lines for people who lost businesses or jobs.

A UN ​report estimated direct damage from the two earthquakes at about $6.7 billion.

Updated: July 02, 2026, 9:06 AM