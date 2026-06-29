Venezuela earthquake death toll nears 1,500 with tens of thousands missing

Rescue teams are racing to find more survivors of the two powerful earthquakes that struck Venezuela last week, with tens of thousands of people missing.
The death toll from Wednesday's earthquakes neared 1,500 as rescue teams searched in La Guaira, the hardest-hit state. Earthquakes of magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5 struck within a minute of each other, toppling buildings and severely damaging the country’s main international airport.
Dozens of buildings collapsed into piles of sand and rubble in the coastal state, about 40km north of Caracas.
"Rescue and recovery efforts are ongoing. Today we have recovered people alive and, therefore, operations are not being suspended. We always maintain hope," said interim President Delcy Rodriguez, after announcing a presidential commission that would inspect unstable buildings on Sunday.
Flanked by several of her ministers, Ms Rodriguez said schools would be closed for one more week and that the electricity supply in La Guaira had been restored to 75 per cent capacity.
Although the government has given a figure of hundreds missing or trapped, just under 50,000 people were listed as unaccounted for on a website promoted by the country's political opposition on Sunday, a slight decline from 55,000 people a day earlier.
The US Geological Survey estimated the earthquakes could cause more than 10,000 deaths, which would make them among Latin America's deadliest in the last century.
Earlier, Jorge Rodriguez, the acting President's brother and the President of the National Assembly, said the death toll rose by 20 people on Sunday to reach 1,450. He added that 3,150 people remained injured, 12,721 had been displaced and 774 buildings had collapsed.
"We are in critical hours, in crucial hours to continue rescuing lives and to build camps where those people who have lost their homes, or who cannot return, for whatever reason, to their residences can stay," he said.
Families and volunteers spent days pulling survivors and bodies from the rubble before the arrival of more than 2,600 foreign rescue workers, as hundreds of aftershocks deepened the damage and kept residents on edge.