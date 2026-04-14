Iran demands reparations from Gulf states after accusing them of role in US-Israel strikes

Iran has demanded full reparations from Gulf states, accusing them of complicity in US-Israeli-led acts of aggression, according to a letter to the UN Security Council.

In the letter, seen by The National on Monday, Tehran claimed that Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE and Jordan allowed their territories to be used for attacks on Iran after the initial strikes on February 28, which it called a “flagrant act of aggression” in breach of international law and the UN Charter.

In January, the UAE Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying the country would not let its airspace, territory or territorial waters be used for any hostile military actions against Iran, reaffirming its commitment to neutrality and regional stability.

“By their internationally wrongful acts, they have breached their international obligations owed to the Islamic Republic of Iran under international law, thereby engaging their international responsibility,” Iran's ambassador to the UN Amir-Saeid Iravani said.

He added that the countries “should make full reparation”, including compensation for all material and moral damage sustained.

“The conduct of those states in allowing their territories to be used by the aggressors against the Islamic Republic of Iran qualifies as an act of aggression,” Mr Iravani said.

Iran also rejected UN Security Council Resolution 2817, which condemned Tehran for “egregious attacks” against several Gulf states, calling it “manifestly unjust” and “legally untenable".

The UN Security Council adopted last month the Bahrain-sponsored resolution condemning Iran’s attacks on the territories of several Gulf states.

The text, which had a record number of 136 co-sponsors, “demanded the immediate cessation of all attacks by the Islamic Republic of Iran against Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan”.