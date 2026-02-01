Israel reopens Rafah crossing for limited passage of Gaza residents

Israel said on Sunday it had reopened the Rafah crossing connecting Gaza and Egypt but only in a limited capacity, allowing passage solely for Palestinian residents leaving the territory.

Cogat, the Israeli Defence Ministry body co-ordinating Palestinian civilian affairs, described the move as an "initial pilot phase" carried out with support from Egypt and the European Union Border Assistance Mission.

"In accordance with the ceasefire agreement and a directive of the political echelon, the Rafah crossing was opened today for the limited passage of residents only," Cogat said on Sunday. "The actual passage of residents in both directions will begin upon completion of these preparations."

Officials in Gaza say about 20,000 Palestinians in Gaza are waiting to leave the territory for medical treatment abroad. The Palestinian side of the ⁠crossing has ‌been under Israeli army control since May 2024.

Israel seized the border crossing about nine months into the Gaza war. Reopening it was a requirement under the first phase of US President Donald Trump's plan to stop fighting between Israel and Hamas, after a ceasefire was agreed on in October.

Israel had said it would reopen the border point only after recovery of the body of the last Israeli hostage in Gaza, which took place this week.

The opening will solely ‍allow the passage of people, even though Gaza remains in need of vital aid that humanitarian organisations say has been stymied by ⁠Israeli restrictions.

The Rafah crossing was supposed to have reopened in phase one of ​the US-backed proposal to end the Gaza war. The 20-point peace plan had called for the border point to open for aid to enter “without interference”, and its prolonged closure had been regarded as an unfulfilled element of the deal.

The crossing, which lies at Gaza’s southern tip, acts as a lifeline for Palestinians in the territory who, even before October 7, 2023, depended on at least 600 aid lorries entering from Egypt each day. This number dwindled significantly during the two-year war and, despite the ceasefire mandating that aid returns to prewar figures, an average of 144 lorries a day entered in November and 158 in December.

Aid organisations are also coming under pressure from Israeli authorities to comply with a new registration process that requires them to provide personal information about their staff.