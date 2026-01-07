  • Coloured kite strings are arranged ahead of Lohri, the spring festival, in Amritsar, India. AFP
  • US President Donald Trump busts some moves after speaking to House Republican Party members at the Kennedy Centre, Washington. AFP
  • Members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces hold a rally in Caracas, in support of incarcerated Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. AFP
  • Dance troupes rehearse for the Carnival of Negros y Blancos, in Pasto, Colombia. The annual event features a mix of Amazonian, Andean and Pacific cultural expression. Getty Images
  • From left, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer join hands after a summit on security guarantees for Ukraine, at Elysee Palace, Paris. AFP
  • A soldier patrols the border with Venezuela in Cucuta, Colombia, near a bridge linking the two countries, after the downfall of Nicolas Maduro. AFP
  • An Elvis tribute artist is all shook up at Central Station, Sydney, Australia. The five-day Parkes Elvis Festival is held annually, timed to coincide with Presley's date of birth date in January. Getty Images
  • Cameron Green of Australia fumbles after Ben Duckett edges to the slips, dropping an easy catch in the fifth Ashes Test against England in Sydney. The visitors lead by 119 runs. EPA
News

Best photos of January 7: From spring festival in Amritsar to dropped catch at Ashes Test in Sydney

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

January 07, 2026

  • English
  • Arabic

Updated: January 07, 2026, 9:43 AM
PhotographyPhotos of the Day