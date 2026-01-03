  • The moon rises behind an idol of the Hindu god Shiva in Ahmedabad, India, on the eve of the Wolf supermoon. AFP
  • Dancers perform during the blessing of Black Nazarene replicas at Quiapo in Manila, ahead of the annual Catholic festival on January 9, in the Philippines. AFP
  • Rescue workers use heavy machinery to clear rubble after the collapse of a 16-storey residential building under construction in Nairobi, Kenya. Reuters
  • Early-morning rowers in Karachi, Pakistan. Reuters
  • A helicopter leaves the hospital in Sion, Switzerland, where casualties from the deadly New Year bar fire in Crans-Montana were taken for treatment. AFP
  • Hindu devotees marking the Swasthani Brata Katha festival on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal. AFP
  • A goose stands on frosty embankment in a park in Frankfurt, Germany. AFP
  • People take part in a tribute to a 16-year-old who died in a fireworks accident on New Year's Eve, in Nijmegen, the Netherlands. EPA
News

Best photos of January 3: moon rises in Ahmedabad to a tribute in the Netherlands

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

January 03, 2026

PhotographyPhotos of the Day