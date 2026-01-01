  • Thousands of demonstrators rally on Galata Bridge in Istanbul, Turkey, in support of Palestine. AFP
  A Sikh devotee prays while taking a dip in the holy lake at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, India. AFP
  US President Donald Trump speaks as the screen behind him mistakenly says "Happy Birthday", during his New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. Reuters
  Palestinians walk past a sand sculpture reading "2026" on the beach in Gaza City on New Year's Eve. AFP
  Buddhists pray in coffins during a resurrection ceremony, which symbolises their death and rebirth, at Wat Ta Kien temple in Nonthaburi, Thailand. AFP
  Zohran Mamdani and his wife Rama Duwaji during his swearing-in as the first Muslim Mayor of New York, at the US city's Old City Hall Station. Bloomberg
  Flames engulf the spire of the Vondelkerk in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. AFP
  A still from a Russian Defence Ministry video shows what it claims is the wreckage of a drone shot down during an alleged Ukrainian attempt to attack President Vladimir Putin's official residence in the north-western Novgorod region. EPA
  Fireworks light up the sky during New Year celebrations in Ras Al Khaimah. Reuters
News

Best photos of January 1: protests in Istanbul to fireworks in Ras Al Khaimah

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

The National

January 01, 2026

January 01, 2026
