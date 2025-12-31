  • Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbour Bridge to mark the New Year in Australia. Reuters
  • People watch New Year’s Day celebration fireworks at the Marina Bay Sands hotel in Singapore. Reuters
  • Fireworks light up the Taiwan skyline and Taipei 101 tower. Getty Images
  • Revellers watch fireworks during celebrations in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines. AFP
  • A street performer take part in the 'Procession of Light' in the centre of Dublin, Republic of Ireland. PA
  • Countdown clocks are projected on the buildings of Hong Kong. AP
  • A monk prays before the New Year at the Zojoji Buddhist temple in Tokyo, Japan. AP
  • Fireworks light up the sky in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Getty Images
  • Visitors pray in front of lanterns with the New Year's wishes of Buddhists attached, at Jogyesa Temple in central Seoul, South Korea. AFP
  • Revellers pose for a picture near illuminated decorations in Mumbai, India. AP
  • Local residents watch the annual carbide shooting, firing footballs from milk churns turned into cannons, during New Year's Eve celebrations in Ommen, the Netherlands. EPA
  • Trader Peter Tuchman wears 2026 glasses on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. AFP
  • People turn on their mobile phones' torches as they observe a minute's silence for the victims of the Bondi Beach shooting, before the fireworks display in Sydney. AFP
  • Celebrations at the Juyongguan Great Wall in Beijing, China. Getty Images
News

World begins to ring in 2026 with spectacular fireworks after challenging year

People around the world say ⁠goodbye to ​2025 and express hopes for the new year ​to come

The National

December 31, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

People around the world began toasting the end of 2025, with New Year celebrations taking on a sombre tone in Sydney as revellers held a minute silence for victims of the Bondi Beach shooting before fireworks lit up the city at the stroke of midnight.

A heavy police presence monitored the thousands who thronged to watch the show centred on the Sydney Harbour Bridge. Many officers openly carried rapid-fire rifles, a first for the event.

“Right now, the joy that we usually feel at the start of a new year is tempered by the sadness of the old,” Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a video message, an hour before midnight.

Pacific nations Kiribati and New Zealand were the first to see in 2026, with Seoul and Tokyo following Sydney in celebrations that will stretch to glitzy New York and the Hogmanay festival on the chilly streets of Scotland.

More than two million people are expected to pack Rio de Janeiro's Copacabana Beach for what authorities have called the world's biggest New Year's Eve party.

Indonesia and Hong Kong hold subdued events

In Indonesia, cities scaled back festivities in solidarity with communities devastated by floods and landslides that struck parts of Sumatra island a month ago, claiming more than 1,100 lives.

The capital, Jakarta, held subdued celebrations with a programme centred on prayers for victims. Concerts and fireworks on the tourist island of Bali were replaced with a cultural event featuring traditional dances.

Hong Kong was ringing in 2026 without the usual spectacle over iconic Victoria Harbor after a fire in November killed at least 161 people. The facades of landmarks were turning into countdown clocks presenting a light show at midnight.

Temple bells rang across Japan, and some people climbed mountains to see the year's first sunrise. Others were eating noodles in a traditional wish for long life because of the noodle’s shape. In South Korea's capital, Seoul, a bell tolling was held at the Bosingak Pavilion.

Displaced Gazans hope for end to war

Palestinians in Gaza said they hope the new year brings a definitive end to the war between Israel and Hamas that has battered the enclave for two years, as negotiators push for progress into the ceasefire's challenging second phase.

“We hope that it will be a good year for our people in Palestine,” said Faraj Rasheed, noting that thousands continue to live in harsh conditions in tent camps.

Others described 2025 as a year of loss. “The war humiliated us,” said Mirvat Abed Al Aal, displaced from the southern city of Rafah.

Berliners celebrate in snowfall

Tourists and Berliners marked the end of 2025 by taking selfies and making snowmen in front of the German capital's cathedral and the iconic Brandenburg Gate. The Berlin TV Tower was almost invisible thanks to the falling flakes and fog.

Meanwhile, Greece and Cyprus were turning down the volume, replacing traditional fireworks with low-noise pyrotechnics, light shows and drone displays in capital cities. Officials said the change is intended to make celebrations more welcoming for children and pets, particularly animals sensitive to loud noise.

Additional security in New York

Police in New York City will have additional antiterrorism measures at the Times Square ball drop, with “mobile screening teams”. It is not in response to a specific threat, according to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch.

After the ball drops it will rise again, sparkling in red, white and blue, to mark the country’s upcoming 250th birthday.

Zohran Mamdani will take office as mayor at the start of 2026. Two swearing-in ceremonies are planned, starting with a private ceremonial event around midnight in an old subway station.

*With agencies

Updated: December 31, 2025, 4:45 PM
New Year's Day 2026